Interview: Why Director Mari Selvaraj Decided To Cast Chiyaan Vikram's Son Dhruv In <i>Bison</i>

This is his fifth film and he remains as passionate as he was when he made his directorial debut in 2018 in Tamil cinema. Director Mari Selvaraj whose film Bison: Kaalamaadan is set to release on October 17 (Friday) is creating a strong buzz and like his previous films, also stems from the director's life.

His films have an underlying theme of social issues and caste atrocities in south Tamil Nadu and though Bison is a sports drama, starring Dhruv Vikram, Anupama Parameswaran, Rajisha Vijayan, Lal and Pasupathy, among others, this theme does play a role here too.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Mari Selvaraj talks about his new film, his passion for cinema and more.

Given that Tamil star Chiyaan Vikram's son, Dhruv Vikram, has just acted in one film and appeared in a small role in Vikram's Mahaan, how did Mari Selvaraj cast him?

He explains, "I needed someone young with a lot of energy and someone who had a lot of passion for cinema. I couldn't sign someone who'd wonder why they should put in so much hard work for a movie. It had to be someone who believed in the story and that the film should be made in a certain way for it to succeed. Dhruv was ready for that strong commitment and hard work and I was clear that only if he accepted that commitment would we even make the film".

The director said they had an initial discussion about the film and then the next two years Dhruv spent training.

"In the first meeting itself, I told Dhruv that when we meet again to take the call, if I'm not satisfied, we won't do the film. At that time, I told him that if his attitude, confidence and other aspects don't give me confidence, then we won't proceed. When he completed the training process after two years, I felt he was ready for Bison."

While talking about Bison, Dhruv Vikram had told NDTV that Mari Selvaraj was an extremely hands-on director and highly involved in every aspect. Ask the director if this had changed since his critically-acclaimed debut Pariyerum Perumal and he says no.

Mari Selvaraj adds, "It won't change either as long as I have strength in my body. When people don't know what is happening in life, in society and when I'm entrenched in this life, in this story, that story has to be conveyed correctly and that is my responsibility. It's not the actors or technicians who are responsible for taking a story to the audience in the way it should be - it is the director.

"Thus, it became mandatory for me to be very hands-on right from the first film because I had to make people understand that life, the life I lived. I had to educate people on set and it became easy for them also to understand. When I enact a scene on set, I am able to convey things not just physically but emotionally also and it gives me tremendous satisfaction. I need to feel that 'magic' as I'm working continuously every day and it really gives me a high"!

This time around for Diwali, there are no big star films releasing in Tamil cinema paving the way for the release of Bison.

"I have never celebrated Diwali in my life because while growing up we didn't have the financial means. When I came to Chennai, I didn't have any interest in the festival and it was just another day. But this year, I have said the word Diwali so many times and I never expected that this festival would become so intertwined in my life. Today, I am really excited and it's a happy occasion for me. I'm waiting for Diwali this year!" says the Maamannan director.

The major USP of Mari Selvaraj's films are that they capture the essence of rural Tamil Nadu but had he never thought of making a high-octane commercial film?

Elaborating on this, he says, "It is the story that determines the kind of film I'd make. I spend every 24 hours for more than a year on every film that I make, so I have to completely love that film. Only then can I work on that project. I can't make a particular film just because someone else is making it. If I think of a story and it really pushes me towards it, then I start working on it. For instance, my next film is a historical film with Dhanush. I can't work on a movie for someone just for the sake of it".

A well-known Tamil director had said that making movies on caste-based discrimination only perpetuates it and is irrelevant today. But the Bison director begs to differ stating that this was a myopic view of cinema and society.

"Most films show some sort of negativity or conflict or violence because they want to create awareness and put an end to it - not to spread it. But why is it when you make films about caste atrocities and discrimination that they don't think it's to put an end to such atrocities? When such films come out, it creates political correctness.

"This political correctness is a disturbance for many directors - when they see a film and the mind starts to question what is happening in society, they get upset and angry. These directors think it's just a movie and people should come to theatres, enjoy themselves for two and a half hours, go home and forget it. I think to say that someone should just while away two-and-a-half hours of their life is an atrocious concept. Cinema should make people socially aware and think," he emphasised.

Another director who also highlights caste atrocities and social issues is Pa Ranjith, who is a co-producer on Bison. Pa Ranjith also backed Mari Selvaraj's debut film Pariyerum Perumal.

Have the two been able to bring about a change in Tamil cinema? "I think it's the audience that has to say that but given the success of our films, the audience does appreciate them. There are new directors who are making films with political correctness and directors are engaging more in conversations about this which is good.

"The fact that I make such films today is because of the kind of films that I have watched in my life - it can be Indian cinema or world cinema. I'm more aware of the kind of films being made around the world and even if I don't know the language, if it touches me and makes me cry, I become more sensitised."

While some filmmakers believe in awards, some believe solely only in the box office.

Ask Mari Selvaraj whether awards were important, he dismisses them saying that they are not of much interest to him.

"At one time, when we said this was an 'award film', it meant a movie that the audience rejected. Earlier, awards were being given to good films that were not discovered by the audience, which was good. Today, awards have become commercial; a business.

"Whether a movie wins an award or not, nowadays you know whether the audience accepts or rejects a movie. You can't fool the audience today. The first five days of a film's release determine the success of the film. The rest follows that."

Bison: Kaalamaadan is jointly produced by Applause Entertainment and Pa Ranjith's Neelam Studios.

