Farah Khan Slammed For Mocking Gaurav Khanna's Colour Blindness On <i>Celebrity Masterchef</i>

Farah Khan has landed in hot water (again). This time for making a controversial remark on the cooking reality show Celebrity MasterChef. The filmmaker, who is a judge on the show, was called out by the Internet for making fun of actor and contestant Gaurav Khanna's colour blindness.

During the recent episode, the contestants were asked to make a dish inspired by Farah Khan's popular roast chicken. When Gaurav Khanna presented his creation in front of the judges, they didn't seem too impressed by his plating. When they pointed out the actor used the same colours in his dish, Gaurav admitted to being colour blind.

While chef Vikas Khanna expressed sympathy for Gaurav, Farah dismissed the claim by saying, "What rubbish?". She then pointed at Vikas' red jacket and asked Gaurav if he couldn't see the blue jacket.

Gaurav said it looked somewhere between red and orange.

A video from the episode was shared on X (formerly Twitter), and it quickly sparked outrage amongst viewers.

The person, at the time of posting it on social media, wrote, “It was incredibly ignorant on the judges' part, especially Farah's. I'm not saying he deserves sympathy for his weakness, he himself never sought it. However, that doesn't give them the right to mock him or react the way they did.”

It was incredibly ignorant on the judges' part, especially Farah's. I'm not saying he deserves sympathy for his weakness, he himself never sought it. However, that doesn't give them the right to mock him or react the way they did.



Shameful ????#GauravKhanna#CelebrityMasterChef pic.twitter.com/nEKktr7y3k — ???????????????????? (@abner_678) February 24, 2025

A few called Farah Khan “insensative.”

Earlier this month, Farah Khan came under scrutiny after a criminal complaint was filed against her for allegedly making derogatory remarks about Holi.

The complaint was filed by Vikash Fhatak, popularly known as Hindustani Bhau, at Khar Police Station. He sought legal action against the filmmaker for her controversial statement made during an episode of Celebrity MasterChef.

In the complaint, Vikash Fhatak claimed that Farah Khan referred to Holi as "a festival for the Chhapris," using a term that is widely seen as derogatory. Hindustani Bhau also stated that Khan's comment deeply hurt his religious sentiments.

The FIR has been filed against Farah Khan under sections 196, 299, 302, and 353 of the Indian Penal Code.