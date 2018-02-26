Inside Ye Hai Mohabbatein's Actor Aly Goni's Birthday In Goa

Ye Hai Mohabbatein's actor Aly Goni is celebrating his birthday today in Goa with his family. To make his day more special, Aly's co-star from the show Krishna Mukherjee also went to Goa and joined in the birthday celebrations. Aly thanked Krishna and posted a sweet message for the actress. "Thanks for coming for a day and making my birthday special. You are a sweet heart god bless," he wrote while adding heart emoticon and hashtags like 'My best friend is better than yours.' Aly has been posting some wonderful pictures from his trip. In one of the pictures, he can be seen chilling on the beach and captioned it as: "Alhamdulliah. Thank you all for your wishes" while in the other he was all smiles with his family.
Aly Goni featured in MTV's reality show Splitsvilla. He also featured in Star Plus's show Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan and is currently playing the role of Romie Bhalla in the popular daily soap Ye Hai Mohabbatein.