Inside Telugu Actors Kiran Abbavaram-Rahasya Gorak's Intimate Engagement Ceremony

The image was posted on X. (courtesy: ItsChavan)

Telugu actors Kiran Abbavaram and Rahasya Gorak are engaged. The couple exchanged rings on Wednesday (March 13) in an intimate ceremony held in Hyderabad. The couple first met on the sets of their debut film Raja Varu Rani Garu in 2019, where they portrayed the lead roles. Having fallen in love during the filming of their movie in 2019, Kiran and Rahasya decided to take their relationship to the next level four years later. Now, photos and videos from their engagement ceremony went viral. Their engagement was attended by Kiran Abbavaram and Rahasya Gorak's close friends and family members. Talking about their outfits, Kiran opted for a soft pink kurta teamed with white pyjamas, while Rahasya chose an olive-green saree featuring minimal embellishments for their special day. The couple posed for the photos while holding hands.

Congratulations to the beautiful couple @Kiran_Abbavaram garu & #RahasyaGhorak garu! Wishing you both all the best for this new journey together! 💖 pic.twitter.com/DTfc9s5alE — SivaCherry (@sivacherry9) March 13, 2024

As per Gulte, Kiran Abbavaram and Rahasya Gorak are all set to marry in August this year. Reportedly, the couple is planning to exchange wedding vows at a destination wedding, although the exact location remains undisclosed. The wedding is expected to be attended by prominent Telugu actors and the couple's close friends.

Since his debut in 2019, Kiran Abbavaram has been featured in films such as SE Kalyanamandapam (2021), Sammathame (2022), Meter, Rules Ranjann, and Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha in 2023. On the other hand, Rahasya Gorak was seen in the film Sarbath, which premiered in theatres in 2021.