Inside Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone's Pizza Date. Deepika Is A 'Cheesy Lover'

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. (courtesy ranveersingh)

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone had a pizza date amid the nationwide lockdown on Saturday. Venue was home and pizza was on the menu, courtesy Deepika. Ranveer shared glimpses of his pizza date with his wifey on his Instagram stories and they are just too adorable. "Aaj toh main Deepika ke haath ke baade baade pizza khaunga (today I'll have pizza made by Deepika)," Ranveer said in one of the Instagram stories. He also shared step by step preparation pictures of the pizzas and ofcourse, it had oodles of cheese. "She's a cheesy lover," Ranveer captioned another picture featuring two pizzas with oodles of cheese on it. Another Instagram story of Ranveer featured Deepika with Paula Baccetti, chef at Casa Ombuto in Tuscany where Paula and Deepika can be seen posing together. Take a look:

Deepika, who has been going Marie Kondo on everything - from wardrobe to kitchen, had a dinner date with husband Ranveer, a few days ago. "Pati parmeshwar ke liye apne haath se khaana banana wali cutie Deepu," Ranveer hilariously captioned a boomerang video in his Instagram stories. He also shared drool-worthy photos of his three course meal and dessert. They started with some Chopped Thai Salad with Sesame Garlic Dressing, then moved to vegetable Tom Yum soup and Thai Green Curry. The couple ended their dinner date on a sweet note, literally. And no points for guessing that the dessert had oodles of Nutella on it. They baked a cake together and prepped the dessert in steps.

Deepika and Ranveer, who are currently in home due to the nationwide lockdown, have been keeping their Instafam amused with snippets of their home diaries. Earlier, Deepika and Ranveer had a "revenge" game of sorts. Deepika trolled Ranveer by sharing a personal photo of his on Instagram and he returned the favour by sharing a photo of hers "sneakily" having Nutella. Take a look at their posts below.

Meanwhile, the couple pledged their donation to the relief funds aimed at combating the coronavirus outbreak in the country. "We're all in this together, and we shall overcome. Jai Hind," read a statement on their social media.

On the work front, Ranveer wrapped the shooting of Jayeshbhai Jordaar and '83 just in time before going into quarantine. Deepika co-stars with Ranveer in sports drama '83, the release of which has been postponed and a new date is yet to be assigned. Jayeshbhai Jordaar is scheduled for October 2. Last seen in Chhapaak, Deepika has been roped in for the Hindi remake of The Intern, starring Rishi Kapoor.