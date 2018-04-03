Inside Malayalam Actor Neeraj Madhav's Beautiful Day-Wedding Malayalam actor Neeraj Madhav shared photos from the beautiful traditional temple wedding and the Internet just cannot have enough of them

Neeraj Madhav and Deepthi married in Kozhikode The couple had a traditional Kerala wedding "Presenting you the story of our Veli," the actor shared pictures



Neeraj and Deepthi's wedding was in accordance with traditional Namboothiri rituals. In the photos, the bride and the groom are dressed in white and gold - Neeraj wore the veshti, as is ritual, while Deepthi was every bit elegant in a saree, accessorised with gold jewellery. Neeraj has filled up an entire album on Facebook with glimpses from the wedding - while there are frame-worthy photos of the newly-weds lighting candles outside the temple and taking part in the rituals, the most adorable ones are those in which these two share a light moment together.



Here's a look at Neeraj and Deepthi's wedding album:







The couple reportedly got engaged in March in Kozhikode, that's also where they are reportedly to host post-wedding festivities soon.



Neeraj Madhav is known for films like Drishyam, Charlie, Oozham and Lava Kusha, for which he was also the scriptwriter. Last seen in Paipin Chuvattile Pranayam, Rosapoo and Mamankam are his upcoming movies.





