Inside Jeetendra's 'Quiet But Special' Birthday Celebrations With Grandsons Ravie And Laksshya

Acting legend Jeetendra had a close-knit birthday party on Tuesday evening as he blew out 78 candles on his cake. Jeetendra is at home with his family - wife Shibha Kapoor, son Tusshar Kapoor, daughter Ekta Kapoor and grandsons Laksshya and Ravie - during the lockdown and those were the only guests he wanted to party with on his 78th birthday. Glimpses of Jeetendra's birthday celebrations have been shared by Ekta and Tusshar on their respective Instagram. Ekta Instagrammed a video, in which she sings "Happy birthday" with son Ravie in her arms as Jeetendra cuts his birthday cake with Laksshya. "Happy b'day, papa. A quiet b'day but special one," she wrote.

In Tusshar Kapoor's family photo from the cake-cutting session, Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor can be seen celebrating together. Here's a look at Jeetendra's 78th birthday celebrations:

Earlier, Tusshar shared this adorable video of Laksshya explaining all the cleaning that was going on in the house ahead of the celebrations. "Grandson wants to prep the floor himself for his granddad's birthday cake cutting," Tusshar captioned his post.

Tusshar also shared this heart-touching montage of family pictures to wish Jeetendra: "Happy birthday, papa! Thank you for all the wishes on Instagram from his fans, well wishers and the Bollywood sites! Cheers."

Ekta Kapoor added another Instagram greeting card to the list of Jeetendra's birthday wishes and wrote: "Happie b'day, papa! You are the most positive person I know! May you stay happy and have long joyous life! You are a role model for all of us! Love you."

India is currently in its final week of lockdown of the 21-day lockdown imposed by PM Modi. Earlier, Ekta and Tusshar had shared Instagram messages asking their fans to stay at home during the coronavirus outbreak.