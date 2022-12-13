Inside Guneet Monga's Wedding. Pics And Guest List Here

Guneet Monga with Sunny Kapoor.(courtesy: guneetmonga)

Congratulations, Guneet Monga and Sunny Kapoor. The film producer married entrepreneur Sunny Kapoor in an Anand Karaj ceremony at a Gurudwara in Mumbai on Monday. The bride and groom shared pictures from their ceremony on their respective social media handles. Sharing pictures from the wedding ceremony, Guneet Monga captioned the post: "With the unconditional love and blessings of our Guruji, elders, friends and family we took our vows to start our forever, today. I had my parents with me in spirit and in small details of my wedding festivities and rituals. I know they're watching us from above and beaming. It's surreal to have found a family so pure and warm in Sunny and his parents who have made me feel so incredibly special and loved already."

She added in her post: "In putting together our wedding we experienced countless moments that felt so special, we felt dearly protected and celebrated. It's like the universe came together to make our divine union happen. Thank you for all the wishes, blessings and heart warming messages. Thank you for being a part of the biggest day of our life. PS: I manifested the most popular surname ever! Shukraana Mrs and Mr Kapoor."

See the post shared by Guneet Monga here:

Here are some pictures of the newlyweds.

Guneet Monga with Sunny Kapoor.

Guneet Monga with Sunny Kapoor.

Guneet Monga with Sunny Kapoor.

The guestlist at Guneet Monga's wedding included filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan, actors Mithila Palkar, Neena Gupta, Prajakta Koli and casting director Mukesh Chhabra, among others.

See photos of the guests at the wedding here:

Farah Khan at the wedding.

Mithila Palkar with Prajakta Koli.

Prajakta Koli at the wedding.

Neena Gupta at the wedding.

Mukesh Chhabra at the wedding.

Sanya Malhotra also shared a few pictures from Guneet Monga's wedding festivities and she wrote "#GunSung."

Guneet Monga has produced films like Gangs of Wasseypur, The Lunchbox, Masaan, Zubaan and Pagglait, among many others.