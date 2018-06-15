Inside Dia Mirza's Party For Neha Dhupia And Angad Bedi, Courtesy Karan Johar

Karan Johar posed for a pic with Konkona Sen Sharma, Soha Ali Khan, Neha Dhupia (Courtesy karanjohar)

Dia Mirza and her husband Sahil Sangha recently hosted a party for Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, who got married in an intimate ceremony on May 10. Karan Johar, who was also on the guest list, shared a glimpse of last night's celebrations, which also had Konkona Sen Sharma and Soha Ali Khan on the list of invitees. Sharing a photo from inside the party, Karan Johar wrote: "In celebration of Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi! Thanks Dia Mirza and Sahil for such a lovely evening!" In the photo, Karan can be seen posing with Neha Dhupia, Konkona, Dia and Soha. Since then, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi have been attending parties hosted by their friends to celebrate their wedding.Here's what Dia Mirza posted:Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's wedding was attended by family and close associates. The wedding took place at a gurudwara in Delhi and the duo shared the big news with their fans on social media. Karan Johar was amongst the first celebrities to congratulate the newly-weds. This is what Karan tweeted with a photo of the couple: "My darling and most special friend Neha Dhupia who l love and adore dearly is married to the gentleman and talented Angad Bedi!! Here's wishing them decades of unconditional love!"





After their short trip to the US (following the wedding), Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi hosted a party at their Mumbai residence. Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Dia Mirza, Sahil Sangha, Karan Johar and Yuvraj Singh were in attendance. Here are photos from the couple's party at their Mumbai home:





Now, the couple is also planning to host a lavish reception party in Mumbai. Angad Bedi, in an interview to mid-day, said: "We are hoping to host a reception in the first week of July. Shaadi toh kar li, but we have to go reverse now." Close friends from Bollywood and Angad Bedi's cricket circle will reportedly be a part of their July reception.



