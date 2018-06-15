Inside Dia Mirza's Party For Neha Dhupia And Angad Bedi, Courtesy Karan Johar

Highlights
- "Thanks Dia and Sahil for such a lovely evening!" Karan Johar wrote
- "Life of the party! Thank you," Dia Mirza replied
- "In celebration of Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi," said Karan Johar
Here's what Dia Mirza posted:
Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's wedding was attended by family and close associates. The wedding took place at a gurudwara in Delhi and the duo shared the big news with their fans on social media. Karan Johar was amongst the first celebrities to congratulate the newly-weds. This is what Karan tweeted with a photo of the couple: "My darling and most special friend Neha Dhupia who l love and adore dearly is married to the gentleman and talented Angad Bedi!! Here's wishing them decades of unconditional love!"
My darling and most special friend @NehaDhupia who l love and adore dearly is married to the gentleman and talented @Imangadbedi !! Here's wishing them decades of unconditional love!!!!pic.twitter.com/LG1nR99aSW— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 10, 2018
Now, the couple is also planning to host a lavish reception party in Mumbai. Angad Bedi, in an interview to mid-day, said: "We are hoping to host a reception in the first week of July. Shaadi toh kar li, but we have to go reverse now." Close friends from Bollywood and Angad Bedi's cricket circle will reportedly be a part of their July reception.