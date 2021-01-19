India Vs Australia: "Chak De, India!" - Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan And Others Celebrate "Historic Win"

India's win was also a special one because several key players had been injured through the course of the series, leaving the task of a strong performance on the shoulders of a young brigade.

India Vs Australia: 'Chak De, India!' - Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan And Others Celebrate 'Historic Win'

Team India celebrating their Series win (courtesy akshaykumar)

  • "Badhaai badhaai badhaai," Big B congratulated Team India
  • "What an absolutely marvellous victory for our team," tweeted SRK
  • "Congratulations India for an exemplary performance," wrote Akshay
India defeated Australia at the Gabba Test on Tuesday to win the Series 2-1 and retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy. Joining cricket fans in congratulating Team India for the series win in Australia were celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Riteish Deshmukh, Farhan Akhtar and others. "Incredible victory .. badhaai badhaai badhaai," Big B congratulated Team India. "What an absolutely marvellous victory for our team! Stayed up all night to watch it unfold ball by ball. Now will sleep peacefully for a bit and savour this historic moment. Love to all our boys and greatly admire their resilience to power us through to this win. Chak De India!" tweeted Shah Rukh. See what he did there? SRK played the role of a hockey coach in 2007 sports drama Chak De! India. Cricket enthusiast SRK also co-owns the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar wrote: "Congratulations Team India for an exemplary performance, winning against all odds and creating history... truly champions". "Historic win!!! What an effort!!! So proud," wrote Ranveer Singh, who portrays the role of Kapil Dev in upcoming sports drama '83. Cricket fan Karan Johar tweeted: "Incredible. What a historic win!"

India's win was also a special one because several key players had been injured through the course of the series, leaving the task of a strong performance on the shoulders of a young brigade. Even captain Virat Kohli had flown back to Mumbai after playing the first Test in Sydney on paternity leave. Virat and actress Anushka Sharma welcomed their first child, a daughter, on January 11.

In the absence of Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane was the stand-in skipper. "Congrats to Ajinkya Rahane, for captaining such a young side to an amazing win," tweeted Anil Kapoor. Riteish Deshmukh, Huma Qureshi, Farhan Akhtar, Vikrant Massey and others were also some of the celebrities who hip-hip-hurrayed for Team India on Twitter.

Man Of The match in the final test match was Rishabh Pant, whose efforts (89 out of 138 balls) helped India to a win.