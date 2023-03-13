RRR At Oscars 2023: Jr NTR Poses With Trophy; 'Just The Beginning,' He Said After Naatu Naatu Win

Oscars 2023: Jr NTR shares an image with the most coveted trophy. (courtesy: jrntr)

It is time for celebration for fans of Indian cinema across the world withNaatu Naatu – the viral track from RRR – winning an Oscar. The infectious Telugu song won the award in the Best Original Song category at the 95th Academy Awards. With congratulatory messages and celebratory wishes just beginning to flow in from all quarters, actor Jr NTR – who appears in the song Naatu Naatu along with Ram Charan – has reacted to the historic win. The superstar has described RRR's Oscar win as “just the beginning” for Indian cinema. Jr NTR said, “I cannot find the words to express my elation right now. This is not just a win for RRR but for India as a country. I believe this is just the beginning. Showing us how far Indian cinema can go. Congratulations to MM Keeravaani garu and Chandrabose garu.”

Acknowledging the contribution of master filmmaker SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR continued, “Of course, none of this would have been possible without a master storyteller called SS Rajamouli and the audiences who showered us with all the love. I would also like to congratulate the team of The Elephant Whisperers on their win today bringing another Oscar to India.” The Elephant Whispererswon an Oscar in the Best Documentary Short Subject category.

Following the ceremony, Jr NTR also posed with the Oscar trophy and shared a note congratulating the team. He wrote, " And, we did it… #Oscars95 #NaatuNaatu #RRRMovie Congratulations @mmkunbranded Sir ji, Jakkanna @ssrajamouli , @boselyricist garu, the entire team and the nation."

The team of RRR has also shared a gratitude note dedicating the win to the film's fans across the world. A tweet by the official page of RRR read, “We're blessed that #RRRMovie is the first feature film to bring INDIA's first ever #Oscar in the Best Song Category with #NaatuNaatu! No words can describe this surreal moment. Dedicating this to all our amazing fans across the world. THANK YOU.”

The team followed this up with an image of MM Keeravaani and Chandrabose hugging each other with their Oscar awards in hand. The caption attached to the post said, “MM Keeravaani and Chandrabose. From Ekkadoo Putti Ekkadoo Perigi to the Oscar stage. The journey can never get bigger than this. #NaatuNaatu #RRRMovie." For the unversed, Ekkadoo Putti Ekkadoo Perigi from the film Student No.1. is one of the first songs to be born out of the MM Keeravaani – SS Rajamouli – Chandrabose collaboration. Interestingly, Rajamouli's 2001 film Student No.1 featured Jr NTR in the lead role.

Additionally, Naatu Naatu was also performed live during the Oscar ceremony by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava along with a dance troupe led by Lauren Gottlieb. The performance, which received a standing ovation, was introduced by Deepika Padukone.

Naatu Naatu was nominated alongside songs such as Lady Gaga's Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick, Rihanna's Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, This Is A Life from Everything Everywhere All At Once, and Applause from Tell It Like A Woman.