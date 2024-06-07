In Pics: New Parents Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal Take Their Baby Girl Home

Varun and Natasha pictured outside the hospital.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are the new parents in town. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl on Monday (June 3). On Friday afternoon, the couple took their little one home. This marked Natasha's first appearance after welcoming her daughter. The couple were pictured outside the hospital and were dressed in their casual best. In one of the pictures, the actor is seen holding the little munchkin in his arms. The baby was dressed in a cute pink cloth.

Varun Dhawan announced the good news by sharing an animated video featuring his pet dog Joey holding a board with the text "Welcome lil sis" written on it. Sharing the news on his Instagram handle, he wrote, "Our baby girl is here. Thank you for all the good wishes for the mama and the baby. Hail Ram Hail Ram, Ram Rama Hail Hail Krishna Hail Krishna Krishna Hail Hail."

For the unversed, David Dhawan confirmed the news of the little one's arrival. In a viral video, the director is seen exiting the hospital. When the shutterbugs questioned whether he was blessed with a granddaughter or grandson, he said, "Beti huyi hai (we have been blessed with a baby girl)." Varun, who was accompanying his father said, "All good" and flashed his biggest smile.

ICYMI: Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal announced their pregnancy in February this year. The actor shared an adorable monochrome picture on social media. In the picture, Varun is seen kissing Natasha's baby bump. The couple's pet dog Joey can be seen sitting on a sofa. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "We are pregnant, Need all your blessings and love #myfamilymystrength."

Varun married Natasha on January 24, 2021. The couple dated for quite a few years before exchanging wedding vows. The wedding was a close-knit affair attended by their close friends and family members.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan is set to star in the action thriller Baby John, directed by A Kaleeswaran and presented by Atlee in association with Jio Studios and Cine1 Studios. He is also set to appear in the Indian adaptation of the Hollywood series Citadel, opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Aside from this, he will also be seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.