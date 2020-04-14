In Coronavirus Lockdown, This Is What Sidharth Malhotra Is 'Thinking About'

Sidharth Malhotra shared this image. (Image courtesy: sidmalhotra)

Sidharth Malhotra just spoke his heart out, in his latest Instagram entry. In coronavirus lockdown, the Student Of The Year actor, who is currently at home with his family, cannot stop thinking about one thing - "when we used to be able to just open the door and go out." The 35-year-old actor shared a monochrome picture of himself, where he can be seen sitting by a glass wall and smiling as he looks away from the camera. "Remember when we used to be able to just open the door and go out? Yeah, I'm thinking about that right now," wrote Sidharth. Making a reference to the ongoing nationwide lockdown where people are confined to their homes, Sidharth added the hashtag "stay home stay safe" to his post. Take a look at his picture here:

Sidharth recently featured in the song Masakali 2.0 featuring Tara Sutaria. The song, which is a remixed version of the Delhi 6 song with the same name, received a lot of backlash on social media. In an interview with Rajeev Masand, Sidharth opened up about the criticism that the song has been receiving. He said, "I keep thinking from an actor's point of view, if someone had to remake a film that I have been a part of and it has not been done with utmost taste or to someone's satisfaction, of course it can be annoying. So in that case, yes, it is completely valid."

On the work front, Sidharth has starred in films such as Kapoor And Sons, Ek Villain, Baar Baar Dekho, Ittefaq and Jabariya Jodi among others. He was last seen in the 2019 romantic action film Marjaavaan where he shared screen space with Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh.