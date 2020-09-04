'In Awe Of This Beautiful Soul': Manisha Koirala Revisits 'Fangirl Moment' With Rekha

Manisha Koirala shared this photo. (Image courtesy: m_koirala)

Highlights Rekha and Manisha have co-starred in the 2001 film Lajja

"How gorgeous is she!" wrote Manisha

"Great actor, wonderful singer," she wrote for the veteran actress

Veteran actress Rekha, 65, has a never-ending list of admirers and her Lajja co-star Manisha Koirala is one of them. On Friday, Manisha, who is a cancer survivor, revisited her "fangirl moment" with Rekha by dedicating a post to her on Instagram. The 50-year-old actress picked a picture of themselves, which appears to be from the launch event of her autobiography titled Healed: How Cancer Gave Me A New Life (more on that later), and wrote: "How gorgeous is she! I'm in awe of this beautiful soul...after long hours of conversation, I can't stop wondering how can life put so much of talent in one person... great actor, wonderful singer, kind and loving soul, strong and bright mind, unshakable love for life and art...Rekha ji, it's an honour to know you. #salute #fangirlmoment."

Rekha and Manisha Koirala have worked together in the 2001 film Lajja, which also starred Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, Jackie Shroff, Mahima Chaudhry and Sharman Joshi in pivotal roles. After that, the duo were often photographed together on several occasions. Rekha was among the few celebrities to attend the special screening of Manisha Koirala's 2017 film Dear Maya.

The next year, on Manisha Koirala's birthday in August, Rekha attended the lavish party in a gorgeous white ensemble. See the aforementioned picture from Manisha's birthday celebrations here:

Rekha photographed at Manisha Koirala's birthday.

Manisha Koirala, who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2012, launched her autobiography - Healed: How Cancer Gave Me A New Life - on January 8 in Mumbai. Along with Rekha, Manisha's close friends from the film industry such as Anupam Kher, Jackie Shroff, Shekhar Kapur, Dia Mirza, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Gulshan Grover and Mahesh Bhatt were also present at the event.

Rekha, star of films like Umrao Jaan, Silsila, Ghar, Do Anjaane and Suhaag, was last seen in R Balki-directed Shamitabh, which released in 2015.

Manisha Koirala was last seen in Netflix film Maska. Before that, she featured in films such as Prassthanam and Sanju.