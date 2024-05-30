Imran Khan On That Silhouette Pic With Girlfriend Lekha Washington: 'I Was Weirded Out'

Image was shared on X. (courtesy: BollywoodOnly1)

Actor Imran Khan is all set to enter Bollywood after a hiatus of 9 years. In an exclusive chat with India Today, Imran Khan opened up about his relationship with artist and actor Lekha Washington and reacted to the news of them being Insta official. the actor said, "I read headlines and was weirded out because there were pictures of us from Ira's wedding also that had come out which I thought were kind of official or direct and better, like you can see our faces. Then last week, she posted like the silhouette picture and everyone's like ‘they are official', but what about the one without, where you can see your faces? That didn't count? I was surprised that the headlines came from this and not from that.”

Imran Khan also spoke about being a doting father to her daughter Imara and said, "I felt that being a father was one of the most important things that I was going to do in my life. And so, I wanted that experience for her and for myself, of being there, doing the things of parenting."

Reflecting upon his relationship with Lekha, Imran told Vogue, "Lekha and I grew close during the lockdown, a year and a half after I had been separated from Avantika and almost a year after she had separated from her partner, not husband as it has been widely reported." He added, "There's this narrative of Lekha being a homewrecker, which infuriates me because not only is it misogynistic but it also takes away my agency as an individual."

Imran and Lekha attended Aamir Khan's daughter Ira's wedding festivities in Udaipur and reception in Mumbai. They also featured together in Aamir's family members' album. In a set of images shared by actor-director Danish Husain, Lekha Washington and Imran Khan can be seen dressed in their fashionable best for the party. Lekha can be seen dressed in a red gown while Imran suited up. Sharing the images, Danish Husain wrote, "Loads of love to Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare for this union. Love to all of us."

He is known for films like Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, I Hate Luv Storys, Break Ke Baad, Delhi Belly, Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola, to name a few. Lekha has worked in Telugu and Tamil films.