Ileana D'Cruz Shares Another Glimpse Of Her Baby Boy. See Inside

Ileana D'Cruz, who welcomed her baby boy on August 1 with her partner, dropped a picture of her newborn on Instagram story on Tuesday. The Barfi! actor shared a picture of the newborn's little feet on her Instagram story. She captioned it, "peekaboo" and dropped a heart emoji along with it. Earlier, Ileana shared a picture where the newborn's hands can be seen intertwined with his mum's. She captioned the frame, "1 week of being your mama." Ileana hasn't revealed the face of her child in public yet.

Ileana's baby was born on August 1. Sharing the news of the baby's arrival, Ileana captioned the picture, "No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world. Hearts beyond full." Ileana has named her baby boy Koa Phoenix Dolan.

Take a look at the post here:

Last month, Ileana had shared a couple of pictures with her partner on social media and the text below the pictures read, "Date Night." However, she hasn't revealed the name of her partner. ICYMI, this is what she posted.

Ileana D'Cruz is best-known for her performances in Bollywood films such as Barfi!, Phata Poster Nikla Hero, Rustom and Happy Ending, to name a few. She also featured in Pagalpanti and The Big Bull, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan. Ileana was in a relationship with Australian photographer Andrew Kneebone previously. It was rumoured that they had already married. In August, 2019, Ileana reportedly broke up with him.

Ileana has not divulged much about her new partner. Last year, Ileana was rumoured to be in a relationship with Katrina Kaif's brother Sebastian Laurent Michel. She had accompanied him to Maldives in 2022, with Katrina and Vicky Kaushal.