IFFM Awards: Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju And Deepika Padukone's 'Padmaavat' Lead Nominations

A still from Sanju and "Padmaavat

Highlights Ranbir, Ranveer have been nominated in Best Actor category IFFM will be held from August 10 to 22 IFFM will also recognise regional films and documentaries

Deepika Padukone's "Padmaavat" and Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju are leading the nominations list for the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) Awards 2018, which is to be held from August 10 to 22, news agency IANS reported. The IFFM Awards is termed as southern hemisphere's greatest annual celebration of Indian cinema. For the Best Film category, "Padmaavat" and Sanju will compete with PadMan, Hichki, Raazi and Secret Superstar. Telugu films Mahanati, a biopic on actress Savitri and Rangasthalam are also part of the Best Film nominations list.



"Padmaavat" and Sanju are two of the highest-grossing films of 2018. Sanju, which is still running successfully at the box office, is a biopic on actor Sanjay Dutt. It is nearing the 300 crore-mark. In the raj-directed Sanju, Ranbir Kapoor starred as Sanjay Dutt.



Meanwhile, "Padmaavat," which also starred Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, made over Rs 300 crore at the box office. After stiff opposition from fringe Rajput outfits and political parties over the content of the film, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmaavat" hit the screens earlier this year.



"Our competition section is as diverse as the films and people who come for the festival. It has some mainstream, indie and regional films but the one thing they share no matter what the language or theme, it is fantastic eye-catching cinema," IFFM Director Mitu Bhowmick Lange said in a statement, IANS reports.



At the IFFM, the winners will be chose from six categories. Here's the list of complete nominations:



Best Film:



Padman



Hichki



"Padmaavat"



Sanju



Secret Superstar



Raazi



Mahanati



Rangasthalam



Best Indie Film



In The Shadows



Village Rockstars



Balekempa



Up, Down and Sideways (Documentary)



Mayuraksh



Garbage



Sir



Love Sonia



Best Actor



Ranbir Kapoor- Sanju Varun Dhawan- October Ranveer Singh- "Padmaavat Akshay Kumar- PadMan Manoj Bajpayee- In The Shadows Fahadh Faasil- The Exhibit and the Eyewitness Soumitra Chaterjee- Mayurakhi Shahid Kapoor- "Padmaavat Best Actress



Rani Mukerji- Hichki



Vidya Balan- Tumhari Sulu



Deepika Padukone- "Padmaavat



Raazi



Bhanita Das- Village Rockstars



Keerthy Suresh- Mahanati



Tillotama Shome- Sir



Zaira Wasim- Secret Superstar



Best Supporting Actor



Vicky Kaushal- Sanju



Ranvir Shorey- In The Shadows



Samantha Akkineni - Mahanati



Richa Chadha Love Sonia



Freida Pinto- Love Sonia



Trimala Adhikari Garbage



Meher Vij- Secret Superstar



Best Director



Rajkumar Hirani- Sanju



Shoojit Sircar- October



R. Balki- Padman



Siddharth P Malhotra- Hichki



Advait Chandan- Secret Superstar



Sanjay Leela Bhansali- "Padmaavat"



Rima Das for Village Rockstars



Dipesh Jain- In the Shadows



Ere Gowda- Balekempa



Suresh Triveni- Tumhari Sulu



Meghna Gulzar- Raazi



Tabrez Noorani- Love Sonia



Rohena Gera-Sir

