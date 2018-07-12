IFFM Awards: Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju And Deepika Padukone's "Padmaavat" Lead Nominations

The IFFM Awards is termed as southern hemisphere's greatest annual celebration of Indian cinema

Entertainment | Updated: July 12, 2018 19:51 IST
A still from Sanju and "Padmaavat

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Ranbir, Ranveer have been nominated in Best Actor category
  2. IFFM will be held from August 10 to 22
  3. IFFM will also recognise regional films and documentaries

Deepika Padukone's "Padmaavat" and Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju are leading the nominations list for the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) Awards 2018, which is to be held from August 10 to 22, news agency IANS reported. The IFFM Awards is termed as southern hemisphere's greatest annual celebration of Indian cinema. For the Best Film category, "Padmaavat" and Sanju will compete with PadMan, Hichki, Raazi and Secret Superstar. Telugu films Mahanati, a biopic on actress Savitri and Rangasthalam are also part of the Best Film nominations list.

"Padmaavat" and Sanju are two of the highest-grossing films of 2018. Sanju, which is still running successfully at the box office, is a biopic on actor Sanjay Dutt. It is nearing the 300 crore-mark. In the raj-directed Sanju, Ranbir Kapoor starred as Sanjay Dutt.

Meanwhile, "Padmaavat," which also starred Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, made over Rs 300 crore at the box office. After stiff opposition from fringe Rajput outfits and political parties over the content of the film, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmaavat" hit the screens earlier this year.

"Our competition section is as diverse as the films and people who come for the festival. It has some mainstream, indie and regional films but the one thing they share no matter what the language or theme, it is fantastic eye-catching cinema," IFFM Director Mitu Bhowmick Lange said in a statement, IANS reports.

At the IFFM, the winners will be chose from six categories. Here's the list of complete nominations:

Best Film:

Padman

Hichki

"Padmaavat"

Sanju

Secret Superstar

Raazi

Mahanati

Rangasthalam

Best Indie Film

In The Shadows

Village Rockstars

Balekempa

Up, Down and Sideways (Documentary)

Mayuraksh

Garbage

Sir

Love Sonia

Best Actor

Ranbir Kapoor- Sanju Varun Dhawan- October Ranveer Singh- "Padmaavat Akshay Kumar- PadMan Manoj Bajpayee- In The Shadows Fahadh Faasil- The Exhibit and the Eyewitness Soumitra Chaterjee- Mayurakhi Shahid Kapoor- "Padmaavat Best Actress

Rani Mukerji- Hichki

Vidya Balan- Tumhari Sulu

Deepika Padukone- "Padmaavat

Alia Bhatt- Raazi

Bhanita Das- Village Rockstars

Keerthy Suresh- Mahanati

Tillotama Shome- Sir

Zaira Wasim- Secret Superstar

Best Supporting Actor

Vicky Kaushal- Sanju

Ranvir Shorey- In The Shadows

Samantha Akkineni - Mahanati

Richa Chadha Love Sonia

Freida Pinto- Love Sonia

Trimala Adhikari Garbage

Meher Vij- Secret Superstar

Best Director

Rajkumar Hirani- Sanju

Shoojit Sircar- October

R. Balki- Padman

Siddharth P Malhotra- Hichki

Advait Chandan- Secret Superstar

Sanjay Leela Bhansali- "Padmaavat"

Rima Das for Village Rockstars

Dipesh Jain- In the Shadows

Ere Gowda- Balekempa

Suresh Triveni- Tumhari Sulu

Meghna Gulzar- Raazi

Tabrez Noorani- Love Sonia

Rohena Gera-Sir
 

