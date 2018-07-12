IFFM Awards: Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju And Deepika Padukone's 'Padmaavat' Lead Nominations

Highlights
- Ranbir, Ranveer have been nominated in Best Actor category
- IFFM will be held from August 10 to 22
- IFFM will also recognise regional films and documentaries
Deepika Padukone's "Padmaavat" and Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju are leading the nominations list for the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) Awards 2018, which is to be held from August 10 to 22, news agency IANS reported. The IFFM Awards is termed as southern hemisphere's greatest annual celebration of Indian cinema. For the Best Film category, "Padmaavat" and Sanju will compete with PadMan, Hichki, Raazi and Secret Superstar. Telugu films Mahanati, a biopic on actress Savitri and Rangasthalam are also part of the Best Film nominations list.
"Padmaavat" and Sanju are two of the highest-grossing films of 2018. Sanju, which is still running successfully at the box office, is a biopic on actor Sanjay Dutt. It is nearing the 300 crore-mark. In the raj-directed Sanju, Ranbir Kapoor starred as Sanjay Dutt.
Meanwhile, "Padmaavat," which also starred Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, made over Rs 300 crore at the box office. After stiff opposition from fringe Rajput outfits and political parties over the content of the film, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmaavat" hit the screens earlier this year.
"Our competition section is as diverse as the films and people who come for the festival. It has some mainstream, indie and regional films but the one thing they share no matter what the language or theme, it is fantastic eye-catching cinema," IFFM Director Mitu Bhowmick Lange said in a statement, IANS reports.
At the IFFM, the winners will be chose from six categories. Here's the list of complete nominations:
Best Film:
Padman
Hichki
"Padmaavat"
Sanju
Secret Superstar
Raazi
Mahanati
Rangasthalam
Best Indie Film
In The Shadows
Village Rockstars
Balekempa
Up, Down and Sideways (Documentary)
Mayuraksh
Garbage
Sir
Love Sonia
Best Actor
Ranbir Kapoor- Sanju Varun Dhawan- October Ranveer Singh- "Padmaavat Akshay Kumar- PadMan Manoj Bajpayee- In The Shadows Fahadh Faasil- The Exhibit and the Eyewitness Soumitra Chaterjee- Mayurakhi Shahid Kapoor- "Padmaavat Best Actress
Rani Mukerji- Hichki
Vidya Balan- Tumhari Sulu
Deepika Padukone- "Padmaavat
Bhanita Das- Village Rockstars
Keerthy Suresh- Mahanati
Tillotama Shome- Sir
Zaira Wasim- Secret Superstar
Best Supporting Actor
Vicky Kaushal- Sanju
Ranvir Shorey- In The Shadows
Samantha Akkineni - Mahanati
Richa Chadha Love Sonia
Freida Pinto- Love Sonia
Trimala Adhikari Garbage
Meher Vij- Secret Superstar
Best Director
Rajkumar Hirani- Sanju
Shoojit Sircar- October
R. Balki- Padman
Siddharth P Malhotra- Hichki
Advait Chandan- Secret Superstar
Sanjay Leela Bhansali- "Padmaavat"
Rima Das for Village Rockstars
Dipesh Jain- In the Shadows
Ere Gowda- Balekempa
Suresh Triveni- Tumhari Sulu
Meghna Gulzar- Raazi
Tabrez Noorani- Love Sonia