IFFI 2017: 'Embarrassed' By Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan Tweets 'Not Done'

Amitabh Bachchan was honoured with the Indian Film Personality Of The Year award at the recently concluded International Film Festival of India in Goa. The closing ceremony on Monday evening was a star studded affair, at which Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani and Akshay Kumar presented the award to the 75-year-old megastar. That's also when Akshay Kumar, in Big B's words, "embarrassed" the legend. No, it wasn't a joke or a commentary that got Big B tweeting about being embarrassed - it was actually Akshay's attempt to touch Amitabh Bachchan's feet. In photos shared on social media, one can see that Akshay, who was yet to present the award, reached for the actor's feet, who then pulled him up and greeted Akshay with an embrace."Embarrassed that Akshay does this ... no Akshay this is not done," tweeted Big B. We can't decide what's more adorable - Big B's words or the IFFI moment.Amitabh Bachchan also shared photos from the felicitation ceremony , along with a message: "A most humbling evening at the IFFI awards... honoured and filled with such gratefulness to IFFI and the extremely endearing words by Akshay Kumar, Karan, and the dignitaries."The closing ceremony of the 48th International Film Festival of India was also attended by Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sidharth Malhotra, Huma Qureshi, Sonali Bendre, Bhumi Pednekar and Sushant Singh Rajput.Akshay first co-starred with Amitabh Bachchan in 2002'sand has also shared screen space with Big B in films likeandAmitabh Bachchan will next be seen inwhile Akshay Kumar's next is