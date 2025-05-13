Ibrahim Ali Khan Opens Up About Saif Ali Khan And Amrita Singh's Separation: "My Dad Is Much Happier With Kareena Kapoor"

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Ibrahim Ali Khan debuted in acting with the film Nadaaniyan this year. Ibrahim reflects on his parents' respectful separation during his childhood. He expresses happiness for his father's marriage to Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Earlier this year, Ibrahim Ali Khan made his acting debut with Nadaaniyan, alongside Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor. Though the trailer had set high expectations for the easy-breezy rom-com, the film did not connect with the audience, and Ibrahim and Khushi were subjected to severe online trolling.

Ibrahim Ali Khan is the son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. The couple's marriage lasted from 1991 to 2004. Ibrahim and his sister Sara were primarily raised by their mother, Amrita Singh, but they have a very cordial relationship with their father, Saif, and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

In a recent conversation with GQ, interviewed by Rajeev Masand, Ibrahim opened up about how Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh handled their separation gracefully, for their children.

Ibrahim said, "I was four or five years old, so I don't remember much. It was probably different for Sara as she was older. But my mom and dad have done a great job of ensuring I didn't feel the pain that comes with a broken home. I never saw them lose their cool at each other. Some things are just not meant to be."

Speaking of how much happier Saif is with Kareena now, the Nadaaniyan actor said, "Now my dad is much happier with Bebo (Kareena Kapoor) and I've got two very handsome and naughty brothers. And my mom is the best mother ever. She takes great care of me, and I live with her. It's all good."

Furthermore, Ibrahim spoke about the pieces of advice he received from Saif Ali Khan and Priyanka Chopra after Nadaaniyan.

Saif told him about how today, an actor has to be extremely prepared and be a quick learner. It is no longer 2000 when an actor could just walk around in a film and it would work. Saif also advised Ibrahim that the script and filmmaker in any project were of utmost importance.

Priyanka Chopra too sent Ibrahim a motivational message, which read, "The second one was from - Priyanka Chopra. She sent me a very sweet message saying she watched the film and thinks I have a bright future. She said I have to hold my head high and keep grinding; and that I must grow a thick skin."

Ibrahim concluded by saying that getting a message like that from Priyanka was extremely comforting and motivating to him.