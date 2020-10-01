'I Was Meant To Be Beautifully Flawed': Ileana D'Cruz's Post Is A Celebration Of Body Positivity

Ileana D'Cruz shared this photo. (Image courtesy: ileana_official)

"I was never meant to be perfect. I was meant to be beautifully flawed," wrote actress Ileana D'Cruz, who has in the past talked about battling Body Dysmorphic Disorder, in an Instagram post on Thursday. The actress, 33, posted a black and white photograph of herself and wrote a lengthy note on body positivity. Ileana had, in an interview last year, said that she had issues accepting her body the way it is. She had also opened up about battling body-shaming at different stages of her life in the past. In her latest post, Ileana wrote: "I've always worried about how I looked. I've worried my hips are too wide, my thighs too wobbly, my waist not narrow enough, my tummy not flat enough, my boobs not big enough, my butt too big, my arms too jiggly, nose not straight enough, lips not full enough...I've worried that I'm not tall enough, not pretty enough, not funny enough, not smart enough, not "perfect" enough."

"Not realising I was never meant to be perfect. I was meant to be beautifully flawed. Different. Quirky. Unique. Every scar, every bump, every 'flaw' just made me, me. My own kind of beautiful. That's why I've stopped. Stopped trying to conform to the world's ideals of what's meant to be beautiful. I've stopped trying so hard to fit in. Why should I? When I was born to stand out," she added.

Last year, in an interview to Pinkvilla, Ileana D'Cruz talked about being body-shamed and added that she's happy now and doesn't get affected by comments about her body. "I have been harassed by my body type so much that I think I have heard it all. I just didn't like it because I was looking at myself from that person's perspective. People would be like, 'This isn't normal', why do you have a body like that?' I have reached that point where I'm happy. It's entertaining and funny," the actress told Pinkvilla.

Ileana D'Cruz is best-known for her performances in films such as Barfi!, Phata Poster Nikla Hero, Rustom and Happy Ending among others. She was last seen in the 2019 comedy film Pagalpanti, in which she co-starred with Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Urvashi Rautela, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda. The actress will next be seen in The Big Bull, in which she will share screen space with Abhishek Bachchan.