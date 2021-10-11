Hum Do Hamare Do Trailer: Rajkummar Rao And Kriti Sanon's Wedding Plans Interrupted By Comedy Of Errors

Hum Do Hamare Do Trailer: A still from the movie (Courtesy YouTube)

Are you familiar with the concept of adopting parents? Well, that's exactly what the Hum Do Hamare Do trailer will tell you about. Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao dropped the trailer of their new film Hum Do Hamare Do on Monday and it is indeed a laughter riot. Hum Do Hamare Do comes with a hilarious story-line, one in which, the hero needs to adopt a set of parents to make his love story a success. The trailer starts with Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao's courtship period, when she tells him that she will only marry a guy who has an adorable family - "sweet parents" to be precise. Rajkummar Rao, who is a family of one, devises a plan to adopt a set of parents. Rajkummar Rao reached out to Paresh Rawal and his long lost love, played by Ratna Pathak Shah, who come on board to play the part of his parents.

This starts a comedy of errors, courtesy of Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak Shah, who clearly are underprepared to play the role of Rajkummar Rao's parents. They share different versions of their love story when asked by Kriti Sanon and her family. The trailer also has glimpses of Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak Shah's love story, which, once upon a time, didn't go as planned. And the trailer reveals, Ratna Pathak Shah is still miffed with Paresh Rawal for that.

Aparshakti Khurana, Manu Rishi and Prachi Shah Watch the trailer of Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon's Hum Do Hamare Do here:

Directed by Abhishek Jain, Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon's Hum Do Hamare Do will release on Disney + Hotstar on October 29. Book the date.