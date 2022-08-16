Hrithik Roshan Sings Tiger Shroff's Vande Mataram. Girlfriend Saba Azad, Ex-Wife Sussanne Khan React

Hrithik Roshan shared this picture. (courtesy: hrithikroshan)

On the occasion of Independence Day, Hrithik Roshan surprised his fans by dropping a post on his Instagram handle in which he can be heard singing a new rendition of Vande Mataram. The song was originally sung by his War co-star, Tiger Shroff. The video features Indian athletes winning tournaments such as the Commonwealth Games and others, and the Army, Navy and Air Force. The video also highlighted the culture and people of India. Sharing the post, the actor wrote a long note thanking Jackky Bhagnani and Vishal Mishra: "Thank you @jackkybhagnani for allowing me to use your creation. Thank you @vishalmishraofficial, been humming this since I heard this wonderful track." He also thanked, Tiger Shroff for inspiring him: "Thanks to my man for inspiring this, following your lead my friend." Soon after Hrithik shared the post, his girlfriend Saba Azad and ex-wife Sussanne Khan praised the actor.

Saba Azad dropped heart emoticons in the comment section, while his Sussanne Khan wrote, "Fab God bless you Rye. To always motivate and inspire all of us in the newest ways! This is amazing."

Hrithik Roshan's industry friends also flooded the comment section. Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan dropped clapping emoticon, father Rakesh Roshan wrote, "Hair raising! Jai Hind," while others, including Ayushmann Khurrana and Piyush Bhagat, dropped clapping and heart emoticons.

"Felt it. Sang it. Put some shots together to present it. It's better on headphones altho won't make the bad singing better. In hope & dedicated to the true spirit of Freedom. Freedom for every single individual. Thank you Jackky Bhagnani for allowing me to use your creation. Thank you Vishal Mishra, been humming this since I heard this wonderful track. Thanks to my man Tiger Shroff for inspiring this, following your lead my friend. Thank you Purpose Studios for working on a holiday and taking a spontaneous thought n working your magic on it. Sorry for taking you by surprise Shannon Donald promise to do proper way next time :)," read the caption.

Here have a look:

Well, this is not the first time Hrithik Roshan has lent his voice to a song. Earlier, he lent his voice to songs such as Senorita (Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara), Kites In the Sky (Kites) and What A Wonderful World (Guzaarish).

In terms of work, Hrithik Roshan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Vikram Vedha, co-starring Saif Ali Khan. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on September 30.