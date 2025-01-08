Hrithik Roshan Calls Himself "Shy Guy" As He Celebrates Silver Jubilee In Bollywood

Hrithik Roshan completed 25 years in the industry since he made his debut with his father's directorial Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai. To mark the occasion, the actor attended a special bash in Mumbai and interacted with media.

Looking back at his journey, Hrithik Roshan shared that fans shaped him the way he is - as an actor and as a human being. Hrithik Roshan called himself a "shy guy" and credited media for making him "more responsible and more accountable."

Hrithik Roshan's blockbuster debut Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai will re-release in theatres on January 10, marking his birthday. Ahead of the grand celebrations, Hrithik Roshan told media, "Sometimes, you made me feel responsible. Sometimes, you made me feel accountable. Guys, not good for a shy guy!"

He went on, "Through all of that, you made me more responsible, more accountable, and helped me search inside myself as to what kind of human I want to be in this world. And apart from that, it is your words, through your words, that people understood me."

"You know, it is you speaking to them, telling them how to see me, and how to understand me. It is your perceptions that you shared with the world that taught them how to see me. Thank you for that. Thank you for making me, contributing so much to my journey," added the War actor.

Hrithik Roshan became an overnight sensation with his debut film Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai. Over the years, he explored his potential to hit films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001), Lakshya (2004), Jodhaa Akbar (2008), and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011), Dhoom 2 (2006) and War (2019).

Up next, Hrithik Roshan will be seen in War 2 alongside Kiara Advani and Jr NTR. The film has been directed by Ayan Mukerji.