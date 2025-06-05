How <i>Thug Life</i> Stole <i>Housefull 5's</i> Buzz And Box Office Thunder

It's been over a week since one film has dominated headlines, airwaves, and dinner table conversations - and no, it's not Housefull 5. It's Thug Life, and the man of the moment is none other than Kamal Haasan. In what can only be described as a publicity storm, the actor's controversial comments may have ruffled feathers, but they've also done what even a Kamal Haasan-Mani Ratnam combo might have struggled with: create national-level buzz.

From radio shows to prime-time news panels, Thug Life has become a talking point far beyond cinema circles. And it's showing results where it matters most - at the box office. Trade analyst Girish Wankhede confirms that Thug Life's advance bookings are outperforming Housefull 5, despite the latter being a massively star-studded franchise.

"The strength of the controversy surrounding Thug Life was so significant that when advance bookings opened, the film garnered an impressive Rs 6.16 crore, while Housefull 5 managed Rs 6 crore," says Wankhede. "The heightened buzz propelled Thug Life to surpass Housefull 5, showcasing the powerful impact of public discourse on commercial performance."

Which brings us to the surprise twist - how did a brand as big as Housefull lose the spotlight? Featuring names like Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, and Sanjay Dutt, Housefull 5 had every ingredient for a promotional blitz. Yet, with minimal city tours and lukewarm fanfare, the film failed to break the internet or the ticket counters.

Meanwhile, Thug Life went all out with high-octane promotions, slick visuals, and a political controversy that, ironically, became the film's best marketing tool. In today's attention economy, drama sells - and Thug Life nailed the formula.

"Historically, controversies have helped films - from The Kashmir Files to Jodhaa Akbar," Wankhede notes. "But in this case, one provocative remark created enough storm to eclipse even a high-profile film like Housefull 5."

So, while Housefull 5 plays to nostalgia, Thug Life plays to the moment. And right now, that moment belongs to Kamal Haasan.