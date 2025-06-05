Advertisement

How Thug Life Stole Housefull 5's Buzz And Box Office Thunder

Thug Life stars Kamal Haasan in key role

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
How <i>Thug Life</i> Stole <i>Housefull 5's</i> Buzz And Box Office Thunder
The image was shared on X.
New Delhi:

It's been over a week since one film has dominated headlines, airwaves, and dinner table conversations - and no, it's not Housefull 5. It's Thug Life, and the man of the moment is none other than Kamal Haasan. In what can only be described as a publicity storm, the actor's controversial comments may have ruffled feathers, but they've also done what even a Kamal Haasan-Mani Ratnam combo might have struggled with: create national-level buzz.

From radio shows to prime-time news panels, Thug Life has become a talking point far beyond cinema circles. And it's showing results where it matters most - at the box office. Trade analyst Girish Wankhede confirms that Thug Life's advance bookings are outperforming Housefull 5, despite the latter being a massively star-studded franchise.

"The strength of the controversy surrounding Thug Life was so significant that when advance bookings opened, the film garnered an impressive Rs 6.16 crore, while Housefull 5 managed Rs 6 crore," says Wankhede. "The heightened buzz propelled Thug Life to surpass Housefull 5, showcasing the powerful impact of public discourse on commercial performance."

Which brings us to the surprise twist - how did a brand as big as Housefull lose the spotlight? Featuring names like Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, and Sanjay Dutt, Housefull 5 had every ingredient for a promotional blitz. Yet, with minimal city tours and lukewarm fanfare, the film failed to break the internet or the ticket counters.

Meanwhile, Thug Life went all out with high-octane promotions, slick visuals, and a political controversy that, ironically, became the film's best marketing tool. In today's attention economy, drama sells - and Thug Life nailed the formula.

"Historically, controversies have helped films - from The Kashmir Files to Jodhaa Akbar," Wankhede notes. "But in this case, one provocative remark created enough storm to eclipse even a high-profile film like Housefull 5."

So, while Housefull 5 plays to nostalgia, Thug Life plays to the moment. And right now, that moment belongs to Kamal Haasan.

Show full article

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Thug Life, Housefull 5, Kamal Haasan
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com