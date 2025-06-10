Exclusive: How <i>Sitare Zameen Par</i> Created A Safe And Empowering Film Set For 9 Specially Abled Children

Sitare Zameen Par is an upcoming film directed by R.S. Prasanna and produced by Aamir Khan. The film explores themes of inclusion, empathy, and perseverance through the story of specially abled children. Featuring nine neurodivergent children in central roles, Sitare Zameen Par is not just a film but a deeply thought-out and sensitively crafted cinematic experience.

Speaking to NDTV, director R.S. Prasanna opened up about the months of preparation and care that went into making sure the shoot was a safe and empowering space for the children. "We had a paediatrician on set at all times, and every Head of Department underwent workshops led by doctors and specialists. The team was educated about each child's specific condition - whether it was Down Syndrome or Autism - along with an understanding of their individual spectrums. They were trained on the appropriate language to use, what kind of words to avoid, and how to communicate with sensitivity and respect at all times."

There were designated caregivers present throughout the shoot to assist the children, whether it was accompanying them to the washroom or providing any support they needed.

From understanding the children's personal rhythms to adapting technical aspects like lighting, the entire crew was sensitised long before the cameras rolled. The film's DOP, for instance, was trained to use only soft, ambient lighting to avoid sensory overload or triggering conditions like epilepsy. Sets were designed to be physically safe with no loose wires and proper lighting for ease of movement. "One day, I noticed the sharp edge of a table had been cushioned overnight. The crew had proactively done that, knowing it could pose a risk," Prasanna said.

Each child's specific needs, whether an afternoon nap, a preference for auditory or written cues, or energy dips, were carefully mapped through early research. Shooting schedules were built around their comfort. "Some of them had such sharp memories, they'd even remind Aamir Khan of his missed lines," he laughed.

Parents were integrated into the process, offering valuable insights about their child's behaviour and comfort zones. Workshops weren't limited to acting, even basketball training was tailored to be inclusive and safe.

Aamir Khan, who also stars in the film, ensured that the working hours were never exhausting or unrealistic. "They worked so hard and surprised us every day," Prasanna said, adding that the entire team was united in its commitment: "The kids were the priority always."

