How Preity Zinta And Karan Johar Marked 15 Years Of Kal Ho Na Ho

It wouldn't be wrong to say that Nikkhil Advani's Kal Ho Na Ho, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan is one of the most loved films in Bollywood (the many posts prove that). As the film clocked 15 years on Wednesday, Preity Zinta, Karan Johar, Nikkhil Advani are reliving old days by sharing posts on social media. The first post, obviously had to be by the film's producer Karan Johar. KJo, who co-produced the film with his later father Yash Johar tweeted: "A film I absolutely loved writing. My father's last release... An immortal melody with an incredible cast and crew." In a separate post, Karan acknowledged the film's director and the entire cast and wrote: "Will always be grateful to Nikkhil Advani and the entire cast and crew for making the journey special. And the incredible SRK for making this film happen."

A film I absolutely loved writing....My fathers last release....an immortal melody and an incredible cast and crew....I love you so much #KalHoNaaHo it's been 15 years.... pic.twitter.com/7ggf6Aft8v — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 28, 2018

Will always be grateful to @nikkhiladvani and the entire cast and crew for making the journey special! And the incredible @iamsrk for making this film happen!!! #15YearsOfKalHoNaHo — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 28, 2018

Kal Ho Na Ho would have been hard to imagine without Naina aka Preity Zinta. Preity who was the leading lady of the film shared an extensive post on her Instagram profile. She wrote: "Naina Catherine Kapoor till date remains one of my favourite characters! Had such an amazing time with my dear friends SRK, Saif Ali Khan and Jayaji! I can't believe it's been more than a decade and yet feels like yesterday ! A big thank you to Karan Johar for this incredible experience! This film will always remain close to my heart!"

Too many people to thank, but the top of the list will always be #YashJohar@karanjohar Hiroo Aunty and @iamsrk Without them #KalHoNaaHo would not have started. Forever grateful #15YrsOfKalHoNaaHohttps://t.co/jfTjZdzQwF — Nikkhil Advani (@nikkhiladvani) November 28, 2018

Arjun Kapoor, who wasn't a part of the cast but was an assistant director in the film also shared a tweet. He wrote: "My debut technically and my first pay cheque! Thank you Dharma, KJo and Nikkhil Advani for allowing me to be a part of this special film."

My debut technically & my first pay cheque !!! Thank u @DharmaMovies@karanjohar@nikkhiladvani for allowing me to be a part of this special film... https://t.co/d0isAUDvaD — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) November 28, 2018

Kal Ho Na Hoshowcases the complicated love story of three friends Naina, Rohit and Aman. The film also features Jaya Bachchan, Sonali Bendre, Sanjay Kapoor, and Reema Lagoo in pivotal roles. The film won two National Awards and eight Filmfare Awards. Kal Ho Na Ho resonates with today's generation through its iconic songs such as It's The Time To Disco, Maahi Ve, Kuch Toh Hua Hai and its title track.