How Janhvi Kapoor is "Cannes Ready" Ahead Of The Premiere Of Her Film <i>Homebound</i> With Ishaan Khatter

It is indeed a full circle moment for Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter who are currently at the Cannes 2025 Film Festival for their film Homebound. It will premiere tomorrow, May 21, in the Un Certain Regard category.

The two had worked together in Janhvi's debut film Dhadak back in 2018.

The lead cast of Homebound featuring Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vishal Jethwa, are already at the French Riviera. The film is directed by Neeraj Ghaywan. Producer Karan Johar is also present for the special occasion.

Yesterday, Janhvi took to her Instagram stories to share a glimpse of how she was preparing to be "Cannes-ready."

She put up a picture of a plate of pancakes, and captioned it, "Cannes Ready? T-1 day."

Instagram/Janhvi Kapoor

Along with Karan Johar, Homebound is also produced by Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra. Co-producers include Marijke deSouza and Melita Toscan Du Plantier. And the cherry on top is the legendary Hollywood filmmaker Martin Scorsese joining Homebound as an Executive producer.

Expressing her joy about Scorsese being a part of Homebound, Janhvi had earlier put up an Instagram post with the caption, "An honour beyond words. Thank you, @martinscorsese_, for guiding HOMEBOUND with the grace and insight of a true master. Your support means the world to us."

As for other Indian celebrities at the Cannes Film Festival this year, the list includes Aditi Rao Hydari, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Alia Bhatt, though there have been a lot of talks about Alia opting out in support of the India-Pakistan tensions. Laapataa Ladies fame Nitanshi Goel was also seen gracing the event.

On the work front, Janhvi currently has Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with Varun Dhawan and Param Sundari with Sidharth Malhotra in her lineup.

