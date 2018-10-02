How Hina Khan's Birthday Was Made Special By Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta And Others

Hina Khan rang in the birthday celebrations with friends and family (Courtesy realhinakhan)

On Hina Khan's 31st birthday, we chanced up on a special message dedicated to the actress by Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde. She shared a throwback photo from the reality show featuring herself with the birthday girl. "Wishing a very happy birthday to the most gorgeous girl I know Hina Khan. I wish you remain the best style icon forever," Shilpa wrote on Twitter. The duo were involved in several fights with each other during their stay in the Bigg Boss house. Their friendship stayed for a few weeks towards the end of the show. Hina's close friend and Bigg Boss 11 contestant Vikas Gupta had the sweetest birthday wish for her. "Happy Birthday Laliyaaa Hina Khan. May your life always be blessed and wish you keep getting love and happiness every day . You are unique. Stay Blessed Big Boss wali family. P S Rocky Jaiswal You are setting boyfriend goals so high. Hum sabki lagegi," read Vikas Gupta's post. Hina's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai colleagues also wished the actress on her birthday.

Gosh this picture thank you shilpa.. god bless https://t.co/D0r7s5WLV6 — HINA KHAN (@eyehinakhan) October 2, 2018

Thank you darling https://t.co/IPobUKmOG1 — HINA KHAN (@eyehinakhan) October 2, 2018

A big hug https://t.co/ilnTwgzcwO — HINA KHAN (@eyehinakhan) September 20, 2018

Hina rang in the birthday celebrations with friends and family in Mumbai. The midnight birthday celebration was hosted by her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal and was attended by Vikas Gupta, Kanchi Singh, Priyank Sharma, Benafsha Soonawala, Roshni Wadhwani, Rohan Mehra and Malini Kapoor. Pictures from the birthday celebrations hit the Internet on Tuesday afternoon, which features Hina having a gala time with her friends.

Hina also shared a video and photo on Instagram thanking her fans for making her day extremely special. "Dear fans, thank you for your time and your love and positive energy. It really lifts my spirit and it means the world to me that I mean anything to you. I am speechless. I thank god and my parents for blessing me and than I thank you guys to make me what I am today. Gratitude you guys made it so special. Most of all I want to thank each one of you for your support not through the great times that we have shared but the worst times as well. Thank you for being through," read her post.

Hina Khan, who was last seen in the reality show Bigg Boss 11, will reportedly feature in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2as the prime antagonist Komolika. Hina Khan became a household name after playing Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.