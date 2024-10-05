Hina Khan Received Birthday Surprise From Fans: "It Means The World To Me"

Hina Khan turned a year older on October 2. Recently, the actress shared a glimpse of her birthday celebrations. The short clip begins with Hina walking into a room filled with bouquets, balloons, and gifts, leaving her pleasantly shocked and in tears. Among the many surprises was a cake designed to replicate Hina's bridal ramp walk from a few weeks ago in Ahmedabad. In the video, she can be seen cutting the cake, surrounded by her family. Currently battling third-stage breast cancer, the actress was deeply touched by the gifts her fans sent on her special day.

Alongside the video, Hina Khan shared a note expressing how overwhelmed she felt by the love and support she received from her fans. She wrote, "It's been so many years of constant love, fanfare and unshakeable Support. I am blown away by your Dedication, Your Support, and Your Genuine Admiration every year. You outdo yourselves every single time. In every thick and thin, in every hardship, every Challenge.. you all, my HINAHOLICS have been like my Strength, my Shadow, My Guardians.. I know you have my back .. come what may .. and you have proved it over and over again and even in such a crucial phase of my life. Please know every single effort is noticed, cherished and appreciated.. from the flowers, personally written letters, birthday cards, cakes, gifts, and decorations to the sea of heartfelt messages encouraging me, boosting my confidence, acknowledging and recognising my efforts. All of it is just pure happiness.. priceless. It means the world to me.. you all mean the world to me...Blessed to have so much love. A big thank you to my fans for all the love and warm birthday wishes."

ICYDK, Hina has been diagnosed with Stage three breast cancer. She shared a video on Instagram showing her visit to the hospital for her first chemotherapy session right after attending an award show. The video begins with Hina posing for photographers on the red carpet and receiving an award at the event. She is then seen entering the hospital for her chemo session. "All glam is gone and I'm ready for my first chemo in the hospital. Let's get better," Hina said in the video.

On the work front, Hina Khan rose to fame with her role as Akshara in the popular television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She participated in television reality shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 and Bigg Boss 11. She also appeared in shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Naagin 5. Her film credits include Hacked, Smartphone, Lines, Wishlist and Unlock among others. She also starred in the second season of the web series Damaged 2.