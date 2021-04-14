'How Did I Get COVID-19 Without Leaving The House?': Rahul Roy On Testing Positive

Rahul Roy shared this photo (courtesy officialrahulroy)

Actor Rahul Roy, in a lengthy post on Instagram, revealed on Wednesday that he and his family have tested positive for COVID-19. Marking Wednesday as "Quarantine Day 19," Rahul Roy wrote that his building floor was sealed off last month, since when they have not stepped out of their apartment: "My Resident Floor was sealed on 27th March as a neighbour had got tested positive so as a precautionary measure we all were sealed within flats for 14 days." Rahul Roy said they got a mandatory COVID test done because of a schedule trip to the National Capital and surprisingly their reports turned out to be positive. "We had no symptoms at all," he wrote.

Rahul Roy, who suffered a brain stroke in November last year, added in his note: "I know covid is there but how did I and my family contract this virus without leaving the house, without meeting people or even without going for walks is a question I will never be answered to? My sister Priyanka Roy is a yogini and a breathing expert who practices ancient breathing techniques and did not leave the house since 3 months, and without any symptoms has been shown positive in the reports. For now waiting for second 14 days quarantine to get over and redo my tests."

Read Rahul Roy's full post here:

Last year, Rahul Roy suffered a brain stroke on the sets of LAC - Live The Battle in Kargil. He was rushed from Kargil to Srinagar and then eventually admitted to a Mumbai hospital. Rahul Roy was discharged in the first week of January. Rahul Roy is best known for starring in Mahesh Bhatt's 1990 musical hit Aashiqui, which made him a star. He has also been a part of films like Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee, Junoon, Sapne Sajan Ke and Naseeb.