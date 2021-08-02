How Amrita Rao And RJ Anmol Celebrated Baby Son Veer's 9-Month Anniversary

Amrita Rao shared this photo. (Image courtesy: amrita_rao_insta)

Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol's baby son Veer is now 9-months-old. The actress, on Sunday, celebrated her son's 9-month anniversary, which coincided with Friendship Day this year, by sharing an adorable family photo and accompanying it with a touching note. "Friendship in the air. Today on Friendship's Day our little friend you turn 9 months! #veer. First those 9 months you were inside me and today you complete 9 months in our arms!" wrote Amrita Rao in her post and added: "In these 18 months of our friendship you have taught Anmol and me SO MUCH every single day!"

In her post, Amrita Rao added that it feels like "winning Gold at the Olympics" whenever she puts Veer to sleep. "The most satisfying parts for me are when I can cook you all your meals and see you lick the platter clean," she wrote and added: "And of course putting you to sleep feels like winning Gold at the Olympics!"

"As much as we wait for you to fall asleep to breathe a bit of freedom but the joy to see you after you wake up is trust me double! Happy friendship's Day Veer and Anmol.. hopefully the friendship in this journey will always rule our equations!" read her full post.

Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol welcomed their baby son on November 1 last year. The introduced their baby to their fans with this post:

Last year, Amrita Rao announced her pregnancy with this photo, sharing which she wrote: "For you it's the 10th month... But for us, it's the 9th. Surprise surprise... Anmol and I are in our 9th month already. Too excited to share this good news with you my fans and friends (sorry had to keep it tucked in my belly all this long) but it's true. The baby is coming soon. An exciting journey for me, Anmol and our families... thank you universe and thank you all. Keep blessing."

Amrita Rao is best known for her role in films such as Main Hoon Na, Ishq Vishk, Vivah, Welcome to Sajjanpur, Jaane Kahan Se Aayi Hai, among others. She was last seen in 2019 movie Thackeray.