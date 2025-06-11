<i>Housefull 5</i> Box Office Collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar's Film Is Steady, Earns Rs 111 Crore

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed Housefull 5, starring Akshay Kumar, released on June 6 and is performing steadily at the box office.





Housefull 5, headlined by Akshay Kumar, arrived on the big screens on June 6. The film, directed by Tarun Mansukhani, is maintaining a steady pace at the box office. After crossing the Rs 100 crore-mark in just four days, the movie added Rs 10.75 crore in collections.

What's Happening

On Day 5 (May 10), Housefull 5's total box office collection stood at Rs 111.25 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

The comedy drama recorded an overall Hindi occupancy rate of 20.66% on its first Tuesday, stated the report.

To break it down, Housefull 5 registered the highest number of audience footfall for the night shows, comprising 30.14%. Meanwhile, the evening shows stood at 22.65%, followed by the afternoon shows at 20.50%. The morning slot witnessed the lowest attendance at 9.34%.

Housefull 5's Star-Studded Cast

Besides Akshay Kumar, Housefull 5 features a star-studded cast including Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa and Soundarya Sharma in key roles.

Chunky Panday, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Sanjay Dutt, Chitrangada Singh, Dino Morea, Shreyas Talpade, Johnny Lever, Fardeen Khan, Nikitin Dheer and Ranjeet feature in supporting roles.

What's Housefull 5 About

Housefull 5 centres around a murder mystery on a yacht. When a 100-year-old billionaire (Ranjeet) gets murdered ahead of announcing his will, three Jollys claiming to be the property's rightful heir — Jalabuddin (Riteish Deshmukh), Julius (Akshay Kumar) and Jalbhushan (Abhishek Bachchan) become the prime suspects. The only question remaining is who will win.

Housefull 5 is the fifth installment of the popular franchise, which kicked off in 2010. The film is produced collaboratively by Sajid Nadiadwala, Warda Nadiadwala, and Firuzi Khan under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

