Millionaire India Tour: Honey Singh's Concert Tickets Sell Out In 10 Minutes

Honey Singh is all set for his Millionaire tour in India. The tickets went live on Saturday and were sold out in record time.

The virtual queue, on Zomato's District app, had over 20,000 fans waiting in line for tickets, reported India Today. When it finally dwindled to one, all tickets were already sold out in 10 minutes.

The General Access tickets were originally priced at Rs 1,499 but due to the high demand, the prices were raised to Rs 2,500. Gold Balcony (Rs 3,999), Millionaire Pit (Rs 6,000), and Premium tickets (initially priced at Rs 6,500 but then raised to Rs 8,500) were among the other categories of tickets to buy.

Notably, tickets went on sale again with updated prices following a temporary sell-out. Tickets for General Access, which had previously cost Rs 1,499 and Rs 2500, were now being offered for Rs 3,000.

The Millionaire tour will kick off on February 22 in Mumbai. Following that, it will make stops in various cities, including Lucknow on February 28, Delhi on March 1, Indore on March 8, Pune on March 14, Ahmedabad on March 15, and Bengaluru on March 22.

Chandigarh, Jaipur, and Kolkata will host the last set of concerts on March 23, March 29, and April 5, respectively.

Earlier this week, Honey Singh expressed his excitement about his upcoming tour in India.

Sharing a post on Instagram, the singer-rapper wrote, "Do not miss this experience guys !! From the streets of Karampura to the MILLIONAIRE corridors, here comes your YoYo…Millionaire Tour is not just a tour, ye meri kahani hai jise abb main aap sabke saath jeeyunga. [it's my story, which I'll now live with all of you.]"

The Millionaire tour is restricted to individuals aged 16 and above and the total duration of the concert will be four hours.