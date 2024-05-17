Chris Pratt's Tribute To His Stunt Double Tony McFarr: 'I Remember He Took A Nasty Shot To The Head'

Chris Pratt posted this throwback. (courtesy: prattprattpratt)

Hollywood stunt double Tony McFarr died on Monday [May 13] at the age of 47. In Tony's memory, actor Chris Pratt shared a note on Instagram. The two have collaborated on films like Jurassic World, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and Passengers. While paying his tribute, Chris Pratt wrote, “Devastated to hear about the loss of my friend and former stunt double Tony McFarr. We did several movies together. We golfed, drank whiskey, smoked cigars, and spent endless hours on set. I'll never forget his toughness. I remember he took a nasty shot to the head (in the title sequence of Guardians 2) and got several staples in his head - he came right back to work ready to go again. He was an absolute stud. He was always a gentleman and professional. He'll be missed. My prayers go out to his friends and family, especially his daughter.”

In addition to the note, Chris Pratt also shared pictures with Tony McFarr from the sets of Jurassic World.

Adding to his tribute, Chris Pratt also uploaded another picture featuring the duo in a long-haired and bearded avatar. The snap is from the sets of the 2016 film Passengers.

According to a report from TMZ, Tony McFarr died at his home, and the cause of his death remains unknown. In an interview with the publication, Tony's mother Donna described his sudden death as “unexpected and shocking.”

She also mentioned, “Tony was active and healthy ... and we're (family) told the medical examiner's office is running toxicology tests now. The Orange County Medical Examiner confirms to us they have the case ... and that an official cause is still pending.”

The report also mentioned that Tony is survived by his daughter, his sister, and his mom and dad. The stunt double will be buried near his grandmother in Pennsylvania, the report added.

Tony McFarr has worked on several big projects such as Bones, Homeland, Teen Wolf, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1, Furious 7, Captain America: Civil War, The Accountant, Allegiant, and many more.