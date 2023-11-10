Hollywood Actors Strike Ends: George Clooney, Priyanka Chopra And Other Stars React

A throwback picture in which SAG-AFTRA members picketed outside Disney Studios. (Courtesy: AFP)

Hollywood actors and studios, on Wednesday, reached a tentative deal to end a months-long strike. The Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) finally called off its 118-day-long strike after reaching an agreement with the likes of Disney and Netflix for a new three-year contract including higher pay, and protections against the use of artificial intelligence. A spokesperson told AFP, "In a unanimous vote this afternoon, the SAG-AFTRA TV/Theatrical Committee approved a tentative agreement... bringing an end to the 118-day strike.” Due to the strike, a number of shows and films' release dates were pushed. Of course, Hollywood is happy. Celebrities have expressed their joy and relief on social media. SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher said, “We did it!!!! The Billion+ $ Deal! 3X the last contract! New ground was broken everywhere!Ty sag aftra members for hanging in and holding out for this historic deal! Ty neg comm, strike captains, staff, Duncan & Ray, our lawyers, the IA team, family and friends. Our sister unions for their unrelenting support! And the amptp for hearing us and meeting this moment!”

Hollywood icon George Clooney has also expressed his joy on the history agreement. Fran Drescher, in a conversation with Extra's Billy Bush, said that she spoke to George Clooney after the strike was called off. As per Fran Drescher, the Ocean series actor told her, "I would have bet my house and lost that you couldn't get the deal that you got, that you wouldn't have gotten past a billion dollars.' And that just made me so happy."

Fran Drescher also spoke about how Oscar-winning actress Meryl Streep reacted to the news. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, she said, "Meryl Streep said to me, ‘This is great, now go run for president."

Marvel superhero The Hulk aka Mark Ruffalo has written a special note for SAG-AFTRA on X (formerly Twitter). He said, "When we fight we win. Congratulations SAG-AFTRA, and take inspiration from fellow union members all over. No one is going to hand it to us. No politician or CEO. We have to fight for it sadly."

Global icon Priyanka Chopra has also shared a post to mark the historic day.

Octavia Spencer said that she is ready to resume work. In a statement on Instagram, she said, "Ready to work now that the strike is over. Congratulations and thank you to our @sagaftra negotiating committee! Proud to stand in solidarity with all SAG members over the last 118 days."

Jamie Lee Curtis, who won the Oscar in the Best Supporting Actress category for Everything Everywhere All at Once, said on Instagram, "PERSEVERANCE PAYS OFF!"

Oscar-winning actress Jessica Chastain said that she is “proud of SAG-AFTRA and our incredible leadership, Fran Drescher, Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, and the thousands of members who stood in solidarity. Thank you to our sister unions who showed up in solidarity. Let's get back to work!”

Giving a shout-out to the negotiation committee, she added, “Hats off to our negotiating committee... We have achieved a deal of extraordinary scope that includes “above-pattern” minimum compensation increases, unprecedented provisions for consent and compensation that will protect members from the threat of AI, and for the first time establishes a streaming participation bonus.”

Now, look at Joe Russo's fun post on X (formerly Twitter).

Alec Baldwin has shared a video on Instagram to congratulate "each and every person, on both sides, who are responsible for this great occasion."

Actor Kevin Bacon celebrated the historic day by recreating the Footloose dance video. The Herbert Ross directorial was released in 1984.

Jon Lindstrom, in a video message on X (formerly Twitter). said, he is "so grateful and hopeful now that the actors' strike has ended."

Speaking to reporters at the premiere of The Iron Clam, Zac Efron said, “Incredible. I am so happy we were all able to come to an agreement. Let's get back to work! Let's go! I'm so stoked.” Oh yes, he was on the red carpet when the news broke. For context, the makers of The Iron Clam had signed an agreement with SAG-AFTRA for the film's promotion.

Zac Efron was joined by his co-star Harris Dickinson on the red carpet. After listening to the news, Harris Dickinson told Deadline, "You're joking, don't tell me that now. Let's get out of here and get back to work. That's great news, particularly for the crews.

Barbie actor Simu Liu said that he is “proud of SAG for continuing to fight for the livelihood of every actor.” He wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “The strike is over! I am proud of SAG for continuing to fight for the livelihood of every actor. As someone who used to live below the poverty line, hauled ass to auditions and struggled to live, I have experienced firsthand how these things matter. Bravo and see you on set!”

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, who is known for her role in Never Have I Ever, said, "Lol I'm so dumb, lemme just not say anything and wait like a few more hours. Then you guys can get all my opinions on the new movies I've seen that I've enjoyed during the strike

Filmmaker-author Albert Brooks said he can finally ask people to go and watch his documentary.

Jeremy Allen White, who was also at the premiere of The Iron Clam, said that it is “amazing”. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, he said, “It makes me feel incredible. I don't know the details of the deal, but I'm sure that SAG got what we wanted, what they wanted. And I'm so happy too, our crews, they don't stand to benefit from this agreement, so they just get to go back to work.”