Holi Greetings From Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan And Other Stars

Firstly, a very Happy Holi to everyone out there! Secondly, we have curated a list of how your favourite Bollywood celebrities wished their fans on social media. The list has list all - from Deepika Padukone's stunning festive look, to Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's fun-filled videos. Not to mention blasts from the past by Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan. Count Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor's throwbacks too please. There's also a glimpse of how stars celebrated the festival this year, with low-key celebrations with a few family and friends. Priyanka Chopra, for example, celebrated in London with her husband Nick Jonas and her in-laws.

This is what Deepika Padukone posted:

Just some Holi special dance videos of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff.

Did someone say throwbacks? How about the one Neetu Kapoor shared. She captioned it: "Feel blessed to experience the times when Holi was enjoyed and celebrated with colours of true love and happiness."

Another throwback gem, courtesy Anil Kapoor:

May the year ahead be prosperous and happy and every day is as colourful as Holi! Happy Holi! pic.twitter.com/lTvILEjehS — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) March 29, 2021

This is how Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Sanjay Dutt and others celebrated. See the pictures here:

No bigger joy than festivities with those who are a part of you #HoliHappiness#StaySafe#FamilyFunpic.twitter.com/GAhdnuLzPw — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 29, 2021

Holi, the festival of colours is one of my favourites



Hope we can all celebrate it with our loved ones, but in our HOMES! #HappyHoli everyone pic.twitter.com/NvPw9IkGSa — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 28, 2021

Keep the celebrations at home this year for the safety of your loved ones.

Wishing you all a very Happy Holi!pic.twitter.com/vro3YfELRO — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) March 29, 2021

Big B shared this perfect festive throwback on Holi:

"Revisiting some colourful memories...Happy Holi," wrote Sidharth Malhotra.

Some more pictures from Bollywood stars' Holi celebrations. Take a look, you can thank us later:

Jacqueline Fernandez shared a picture from the sets of Bachchan Pandey, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon and she wrote: "Happy Holi everyone! Be safe."

Which celebrity's Holi greeting did you like the best? Tell us using the comments section below. Here's wishing everyone a Happy Holi once again.