Holi Greetings From Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan And Other Stars

We have curated a list of how Bollywood celebrities wished fans on social media

Holi Greetings From Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan And Other Stars

Deepika Padukone shared this image. (courtesy: deepikapadukone)

Highlights

  • Deepika shared a picture of her festive OOTD
  • Hrithik Roshan shared a dance clip
  • So did Tiger Shroff
New Delhi:

Firstly, a very Happy Holi to everyone out there! Secondly, we have curated a list of how your favourite Bollywood celebrities wished their fans on social media. The list has list all - from Deepika Padukone's stunning festive look, to Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's fun-filled videos. Not to mention blasts from the past by Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan. Count Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor's throwbacks too please. There's also a glimpse of how stars celebrated the festival this year, with low-key celebrations with a few family and friends. Priyanka Chopra, for example, celebrated in London with her husband Nick Jonas and her in-laws.

This is what Deepika Padukone posted:

Just some Holi special dance videos of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff.

Did someone say throwbacks? How about the one Neetu Kapoor shared. She captioned it: "Feel blessed to experience the times when Holi was enjoyed and celebrated with colours of true love and happiness."

Another throwback gem, courtesy Anil Kapoor:

This is how Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Sanjay Dutt and others celebrated. See the pictures here:

Big B shared this perfect festive throwback on Holi:

"Revisiting some colourful memories...Happy Holi," wrote Sidharth Malhotra.

Some more pictures from Bollywood stars' Holi celebrations. Take a look, you can thank us later:

Jacqueline Fernandez shared a picture from the sets of Bachchan Pandey, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon and she wrote: "Happy Holi everyone! Be safe."

Which celebrity's Holi greeting did you like the best? Tell us using the comments section below. Here's wishing everyone a Happy Holi once again.

Also Read