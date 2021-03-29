Holi Greetings From Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan And Other Stars

Highlights
- Deepika shared a picture of her festive OOTD
- Hrithik Roshan shared a dance clip
- So did Tiger Shroff
Firstly, a very Happy Holi to everyone out there! Secondly, we have curated a list of how your favourite Bollywood celebrities wished their fans on social media. The list has list all - from Deepika Padukone's stunning festive look, to Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's fun-filled videos. Not to mention blasts from the past by Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan. Count Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor's throwbacks too please. There's also a glimpse of how stars celebrated the festival this year, with low-key celebrations with a few family and friends. Priyanka Chopra, for example, celebrated in London with her husband Nick Jonas and her in-laws.
This is what Deepika Padukone posted:
Just some Holi special dance videos of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff.
Did someone say throwbacks? How about the one Neetu Kapoor shared. She captioned it: "Feel blessed to experience the times when Holi was enjoyed and celebrated with colours of true love and happiness."
Another throwback gem, courtesy Anil Kapoor:
May the year ahead be prosperous and happy and every day is as colourful as Holi! Happy Holi! pic.twitter.com/lTvILEjehS— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) March 29, 2021
This is how Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Sanjay Dutt and others celebrated. See the pictures here:
No bigger joy than festivities with those who are a part of you #HoliHappiness#StaySafe#FamilyFunpic.twitter.com/GAhdnuLzPw— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 29, 2021
Holi, the festival of colours is one of my favourites— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 28, 2021
Hope we can all celebrate it with our loved ones, but in our HOMES! #HappyHoli everyone pic.twitter.com/NvPw9IkGSa
Keep the celebrations at home this year for the safety of your loved ones.— Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) March 29, 2021
Wishing you all a very Happy Holi!pic.twitter.com/vro3YfELRO
Big B shared this perfect festive throwback on Holi:
T 3858 -" " pic.twitter.com/SOzL11JXfE— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 28, 2021
"Revisiting some colourful memories...Happy Holi," wrote Sidharth Malhotra.
Revisiting some colourful memories...#HappyHolipic.twitter.com/xtcqtzJ51U— Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) March 29, 2021
Some more pictures from Bollywood stars' Holi celebrations. Take a look, you can thank us later:
Happy Holi ! pic.twitter.com/eQ6nc0OFpj— TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) March 29, 2021
#happyholi ... love and laughter from ours to yours @Imangadbedi@BediMehrpic.twitter.com/atXKNUng8y— Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) March 29, 2021
Jacqueline Fernandez shared a picture from the sets of Bachchan Pandey, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon and she wrote: "Happy Holi everyone! Be safe."
Happy Holi everyone!!! Be safe #harjeetsphotography#BachchanPandeypic.twitter.com/NlY9JJDkcD— Jacqueline Fernandez (@Asli_Jacqueline) March 29, 2021
Which celebrity's Holi greeting did you like the best? Tell us using the comments section below. Here's wishing everyone a Happy Holi once again.