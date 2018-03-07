Hichki Song Khol De Par: Rani Mukerji And Her Class Show Learning Is Fun

She teaches physics and maths using eggs, her chemistry experiments involve fizzy drinks and she often takes her classes in the basketball court, the corridor or even in a double decker bus. She goes out of her way to provide recreational activities for her students and takes them out for meals (wow)!
At this juncture, you may have easily guessed Naina is her class' favourite teacher. But her popularity and efforts earns the displeasure of the school head, who questions her teaching techniques and the sincerity of her students.
Khol De Par will indeed remind us of our fondest memories of school. Watch the song here. Khol De Par has been sung by Arijit Singh and Jasleen Royal.
Comments
Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra, Hichki is produced by Maneesh Sharma for Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films. Hichki is will arrive in theatres on March 23.