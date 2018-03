Hichki Box Office Collection Day 6: Rani Mukerji's Film 'Continues Its Super Run.' Earns Over 22 Crore

Highlights On Wednesday, the film collected Rs 2.60 crore "Hichki continues its super run," wrote Taran Adarsh Actor Rohit Saraf plays one of Rani Mukerji's students in the film

Actress Rani Mukerji's recently released film'continues its super run' at box office, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film managed to rake in 2.60 crore on Wednesday bringing the total box office collection to stand at Rs 22.70 crore. Taran Adarsh wrote in his tweet, "continues its super run... Wednesday better than Monday and Tuesday... Friday 3.30 crore, Saturday 5.35 crore, Sunday 6.70 crore, Monday 2.40 crore, Tuesday 2.35 crore, Wednesday 2.60 crore. Total: Rs 22.70 crore [961 screens]. India biz." Rani Mukerji made a comeback on the silver screen withafter a break spanning four years.Here's what Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter:In the film, Rani Mukerji plays a school teacher Naina Mathur, who suffers from a nervous system disorder that forces an individual to make involuntary repetitive movements. The film also stars an ensemble cast of actors playing students including Rohit Saraf, who played Alia Bhatt's brother in 2016 filmsurvived through two big releases - Ajay Devgn'sand Luv Ranjan's- at the box office but will it make through's release this week? We hope it does. The film has garnered positive response from the audience and several of Rani Mukerji's colleagues including actor Anil Kapoor, who was one of the first celebrities to review her film. Mr Kapoor wrote on Twitter, "Watchedlast night and absolutely loved it! The whole team has done an exceptional job especially the kids and Neeraj Kabi! And Rani you are my new favourite teacher! Your performance has left me speechless!"is directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and is co-produced by Yash Raj Films and Maneesh Sharma.