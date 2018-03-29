Hichki Box Office Collection Day 6: Rani Mukerji's Film 'Continues Its Super Run.' Earns Over 22 Crore

Actress Rani Mukerji's recently released film Hichki 'continues its super run' at box office, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film managed to rake in 2.60 crore on Wednesday bringing the total box office collection to stand at Rs 22.70 crore. Taran Adarsh wrote in his tweet, "Hichki continues its super run... Wednesday better than Monday and Tuesday... Friday 3.30 crore, Saturday 5.35 crore, Sunday 6.70 crore, Monday 2.40 crore, Tuesday 2.35 crore, Wednesday 2.60 crore. Total: Rs 22.70 crore [961 screens]. India biz." Rani Mukerji made a comeback on the silver screen with Hichki after a break spanning four years.
#Hichki continues its SUPER RUN... Wed better than Mon and Tue... Fri 3.30 cr, Sat 5.35 cr, Sun 6.70 cr, Mon 2.40 cr, Tue 2.35 cr, Wed 2.60 cr. Total: 22.70 cr [961 screens]. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 29, 2018
In the film, Rani Mukerji plays a school teacher Naina Mathur, who suffers from a nervous system disorder that forces an individual to make involuntary repetitive movements. The film also stars an ensemble cast of actors playing students including Rohit Saraf, who played Alia Bhatt's brother in 2016 film Dear Zindagi.
Hichki survived through two big releases - Ajay Devgn's Raid and Luv Ranjan's Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety - at the box office but will it make through Baaghi 2's release this week? We hope it does.
Hichki is directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and is co-produced by Yash Raj Films and Maneesh Sharma.