Here's How Madhuri Dixit And Shriram Nene Wished Each Other On Their 22nd Anniversary

Madhuri Dixit shared this photo. (Image courtesy: madhuridixitnene)

Highlights Madhuri and Shriram Nene have two songs

The duo shared picture collages on their anniversary on social media

Their posts feature several throwback pictures of themselves

Happy anniversary, Madhuri Dixit and Shriram Nene. The actress and her husband celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary on Sunday and on the occasion, they lit up Instagram by sharing beautiful throwback pictures of themselves. Some of the photos are from Madhuri Dixit and Shriram Nene's wedding, which took place on October 17 in 1999, while others featuring them chilling with their sons Arin and Raayan. A few images are also from the actress and Shriram Nene's vacations and outings. Sharing different picture collages in the form of videos on their respective Instagram profile, the couple wished each other in the most adorable way.

"22 Magical years of togetherness, Shriram Nene," wrote Madhuri Dixit while her husband's caption read: "Time flies when you're having fun and that's exactly how I feel about the 22 beautiful years that I've spent with you. Home is wherever you are and I'm so grateful for the amazing life and home that we have built together. Happy Anniversary to the most beautiful woman in the universe both inside and out, my soulmate, my MD, and my better half, here's to many great years ahead."

See how Madhuri Dixit and Shriram Nene wished each other on their 22nd anniversary:

On Saturday, Shriram Nene shared a major blast from the past. He posted a photo from his and Madhuri Dixit's "first Tae Kwan Do event together" with their little sons. He wrote: "The family that plays together, stays together. Our first Tae Kwan Do event together. #FamilyIsEverything."

Madhuri Dixit has featured in several hits like Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Devdas, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Khalnayak, Saajan, Tezaab, Beta, Koyla, Pukar, Prem Granth among others. The actress was last seen in Karan Johar's Kalank, in which she co-starred with Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt.