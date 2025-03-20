Why Cate Blanchett Feels Hollywood's Glamorous Award Shows Should Go Back To Not Being Televised

Oscar winning-actress Cate Blanchett feels Hollywood's most glamorous award nights should go back to being not televised.

During an appearance on Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang‘s Las Culturistas podcast, the trio discussed the invasive nature of social media and phones.

Blanchett said of the issue, “There's so few spaces that you can go now, where you are private. That's what I loved about the late '80s, going to all of the dance parties in Sydney for Mardi Gras. People were just there.”

She added, "They were so present, you know, they were just together, collectively, having a great time. It was non-aggressive. No one was being recorded. No one cared what anyone did.”

The conversation shifted to the litany of celebrity annoyances at award shows, like photographers and lip readers, reported Variety.

Blanchett questioned, “Lip readers?”

The hosts went on to explain that there is a segment of social media dedicated to reading stars' lips while they are having private conversations on red carpets.

“That's really, what? I mean, do something. Learn Ikebana or something, like a skill that's actually beautiful. I mean, I say, I know it's blasphemy, go back to the day when it wasn't televised. Bring that back and just have a great party where people can just let go," Blanchett said.

She continued, “I mean, the fashion is great, and all of that stuff. We'll find out in the end who won or who didn't win. But it would be so nice that that happened behind closed doors. Absolutely a very different evening.”

Recently, the actress shared that she doesn't have too many photos from her wedding with Andrew Upton, but she affirms that she has great memories.

Appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show to discuss her upcoming thriller Black Bag, the 55-year-old actress revealed why there's only one photo in existence from her 1997 wedding, reported People magazine.

Cate added, “When I got married, we had absolutely no money. We couldn't have a photographer and we had two friends who were photographers. One guy, who got so drunk, he forgot to load film in the camera and the other one had such a good time that he didn't take any pictures, and as a result, we have one picture of our wedding”, the actress told Barrymore.

She then described the one wedding photo they do have, which is a blurry picture of the two of them getting in the car, but she remembered the night as a result of it.

