Why Aamir Khan Was "Fired" From Shah Rukh Khan's <i>Darr</i>

Shah Rukh Khan's 1993 film Darr marked a significant chapter in his career. The superstar played a negative role in this Yash Chopra-directed romance thriller. Juhi Chawla and Sunny Deol were also a part of the cast. But do you know that it was Aamir Khan who wanted to play the titular character?

Aamir Khan revealed that it was Yash Chopra who fired him from Darr.

The actor, in a conversation with Zoom, revealed, “I didn't say no to Darr. I said yes, but I was fired from the film because I wanted a joint narration. There were two actors, and I've this principle that if there are two actors, then the director should give a joint narration.”

He added, “Yash ji did not want to do that, so he fired me. Everyone has their own way of working. I think when two people are working together, they should listen to the narration together, so we can work together as a team. They should all listen to the film together. That didn't happen in Darr, so I was fired. I was removed from Darr.”

Aamir Khan said that he also wanted a joint narration for his 1994 film Andaz Apna Apna. The 60-year-old shared screen space with Salman Khan in this Rajkumar Santoshi directorial.

Aamir Khan said, “Like in Andaz Apna Apna, when Rajkumar Santoshi was narrating for the first time, Salman cancelled the meeting thrice. We got there, but he was not present. His secretary said, ‘Salman will listen to it later, you guys carry on, he is doing the film'. I said I will not listen to it either. I will only listen to it when Salman is present. He cancelled thrice, but we finally listened to it together.”

Shah Rukh Khan played the role of an obsessive stalker, Rahul Mehra, in Darr. He makes it his mission to woo Juhi Chawla's Kiran, despite her being in love with another man (Sunny Deol).

At present, Aamir Khan is awaiting the release of Sitaare Zameen Par. The film, which is the sequel to his 2007 hit Taare Zameen Par, will premiere on June 20, 2025.



