Justin Bieber's Birthday Fam-Jam With Wife Hailey And Son Jack

Justin Bieber celebrated his 31st birthday on Saturday. The global sensation made sure to keep his fans in the loop. The singer dropped a bunch of pictures from the celebrations on Instagram, and every frame screamed happiness.

But what really caught our eye? A heartwarming family picture featuring the birthday boy, his wife Hailey Bieber and their adorable son, Jack Blues Bieber.

Celebrating his first-ever birthday as a dad, Justin posed with his little one in his arms while Hailey stood right beside him. Though their faces were not visible in the snap, the family bliss was impossible to miss. The little munchkin looked super cute in a green onesie, paired with a blue beanie and white socks.

Another photo showed Justin sitting on the floor as Hailey leaned on him – total couple goals, right? The rest of the slides captured Justin celebrating his special day with family and close friends.

Reacting to the post, filmmaker Rory Kramer posted red hearts. Actor Billy Baldwin wrote, “HBD JB !!!”

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are effortlessly cool as parents. Last November, they celebrated their first Halloween with their son. The family of three dressed up as characters from the beloved Disney show Kim Possible.

The couple went all out for the occasion, with Hailey rocking Kim Possible's iconic look and Justin channeling her goofy yet lovable sidekick, Ron Stoppable. Both sported matching black T-shirts, cargo pants and utility belts.

But the real star of the night? Their son, Jack, who melted hearts dressed as Rufus, Ron's adorable naked mole rat pet. The family struck fun poses and made their Halloween celebration more special.

Justin and Hailey welcomed their first child, Jack Blues Bieber, in August 2024.

To announce the happy news, Justin Bieber shared an Instagram post. He wrote, “WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER.” Just weeks after their son's arrival, the couple celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary in September. In a post, Justin Bieber shared how they've maintained the spark in their relationship while embracing parenthood. The post featured the couple sharing a kiss, showcasing their strong bond. Click here for the full story.