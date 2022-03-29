5 Shocking Moments From Award Shows

Kanye and Taylor Swift at the VMAs (Image credit: Getty)

The Oscars 2022 was definitely the biggest event this week. The 94th Academy Awards saw glamour and talent come together under one roof. Of course, we are raving about the films that bagged the honours. But there's another set of reasons that grabbed our attention. We are talking about the controversial moments that occurred during the awards ceremony. From Will Smith's on-stage slap to DJ Khaled crashing the Oscars opening, we have seen it all. Here's a list of award show moments, over the years, that ended up being controversial.

1.Will Smith slaps Chris Rock

Everyone was shocked when Will Smith walked up to the stage and slapped comedian Chris Rock for cracking a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's tightly cropped hair. After returning to his seat, Will Smith even shouted at Chris Rock. FYI: Will Smith took home the Best Actor award for King Richard.

2.Marlon Brando declines Oscar award

In 1973, Marlon Brando was announced the Best Actor by the Academy for his iconic role in The Godfather. However, Marlon Brando had sent native American actress Sacheen Littlefeather to the award ceremony and refused to accept the Oscard.

3.Moonlight and La La Land mixup

In 2017, the award for the Best Picture was mistakenly awarded to La La Land. While the team was accepting the award on the stage, producer Jordan Horowitz interrupted and clarified that the actual winner was Moonlight.

4.Kanye interrupts Taylor Swift

During the MTV Video Music Awards 2009, Taylor Swift was given an award under the best female video category for her song You Belong With Me. The music sensation was in the middle of a speech when Kanye got on stage and grabbed the mic from her only to say, "Beyonce had one of the best videos of all time."

5.Angelina Jolie kisses her brother

In 2000, Angelina Jolie received the Oscars for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Girl Interrupted. She shared a passionate kiss with her brother James Haven, which gave rise to controversy.

Award shows are always rife with controversial incidents. What do you have to say about it?