On Saif Ali Khan's Birthday, His 10 All-Time Best Movies

Saif Ali Khan in a still from Omkara. (Image courtesy: saifalikhan_online )

Highlights Saif impressed us with coming-of-age roles in films like Dil Chahta Hai

He also stunned us through negative roles in Omkara and Tanhaji

Saif also proved himself a worthy action hero with his Race films

Saif Ali Khan has been wowing us with stellar performances for many decades now. The actor turns 51 today and we thought we would take this opportunity to look back at his tremendous body of work. Saif melted our hearts with lovely coming-of-age roles in movies like Dil Chahta Hai whereas he also stunned us through negative roles in Omkara and Tanhaji. Saif also proved himself a worthy action hero with his films Race and Race 2. Is there anything he cannot do? We think not. Here is a list of 10 of his must-watch films to watch with your friends and family

1. Dil Chahta Hai

This 2001 Farhan Akhtar movie is a classic, thanks to the stellar storytelling and performances. Saif Ali Khan, who played the role of Sameer, was the perfect fit for this role.

2. Kal Ho Naa Ho

This unforgettable movie featured Saif Ali Khan, Preity Zinta and Shahrukh Khan in a tragic-comedy romance. Saif's role as Rohit, an unflinching friend and partner in this 2003 movie won many hearts.

3. Hum Tum

Saif Ali Khan always manages to bring a fun-filled touch to his character in films and Hum Tum is one such example. For his performance, Saif received a Filmfare Award for Best Performance in a Comic Role in 2005 as well as a National Award for this movie.

4. Love Aj Kal

Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone's chemistry in this 2009 film was a breath of fresh air. The modern-day couple's tryst with love was a hit with people of all ages.

5. Tanhaji

This historical epic drama featured Saif Ali Khan in an antagonist's role as Aurangzeb's royal guard. The actor gave us a stunning performance alongside Ajay Devgn.

6. Omkara

Saif Ali Khan proved himself worthy of negative roles through his portrayal of Ishwar "Langda" Tyagi in this 2006 Bollywood adaptation of Shakespeare's Othello by Vishal Bharadwaj. Watch it for Saif in a never-seen-before avatar.

7. Parineeta

This 2005 romantic drama presented us with a character who tussled between diverse emotions and perfectly matched steps with Vidya Balan.

8.Cocktail

Cocktail featured Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty in a tale of love, loss and friendship. Saif unleashed his nonchalant sense of humour in this romantic comedy.

9. Kurbaan

This action-thriller stays memorable for moving performances by Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor. The film revolved around global terrorism.

10. Race

We cannot end the list without movies from the Race franchise. The plot is always fun, fierce and mind-boggling and who doesn't love Saif in a suit?

Here's raising a toast to Saif Ali Khan's journey in Bollywood on his very special day.