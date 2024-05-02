Hema Malini's Wedding Anniversary Pic With Dharmendra Is Love Personified

Image instagrammed by Hema Malini. (courtesy: HemaMalini)

On the occasion of 44th wedding anniversary, Hema Malini shared a beautiful picture of herself with husband Dharmendra. In the picture, the veteran couple can be seen smiling for the cameras. Hema Malini can be seen wearing a pretty white and red saree. She can be seen completing her look with jewellery. Dharmendra is seen wearing an orange-coloured shirt. Hema Malini can be seen holding Dharmendra's hand in the picture. Sharing the picture, Hema Malini wrote, "Our anniversary photos." Daugher Esha Deol dropped a series of love emojis in the comments section. Take a look:

Eariler in the day, Hema Malini shared a video on Instagram featuring throwback pictures of the lovely couple. She wrote in the caption, "Our wedding anniversary today! 44 years of togetherness, 2 beautiful girls, lovely grandchildren surrounding us and drowning us with their love. Our fans and their limitless adulation! What more can I ask of life? Our eternal gratitude to the Almighty for this gift of happiness." Take a look:

Esha Deol has shared a heartwarming post on Instagram to celebrate her parents' anniversary. In the beautiful click, Hema Malini and Dharmendra can be seen sharing a candid moment. Esha Deol wrote, "Happy anniversary to my papa and mamma. I adore you, I love you & I just want to hug you." Indian boxer-turned-actor Vijender Singh was among the first ones to comment on the post. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor commented, "Happy anniversary." Take a look:

Hema Malini and Dharmendra got married in 1980. The couple have two daughters-Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. Hema is the second wife of the veteran star. Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol are Dharmendra's sons from his first marriage with Prakash Kaur.