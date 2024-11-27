Omi Vaidya On Working With Aamir Khan In <i>3 Idiots</i>: "People Call Him A Perfectionist, But It's More Than That"

You can not call yourself a true Bollywood fan if you do not remember Omi Vaidya's hilarious line, “Jahapanah tussi great ho ... tofu kabool karo,” from the iconic film 3 Idiots. The movie, led by Aamir Khan, featured Omi as Chatur Ramalingam, a Uganda-born Tamil student. Recently, Omi shared his experience of working with Aamir Khan in the 2009 blockbuster. “When I worked with Aamir Khan, it wasn't just the things he told me that stood out; it was how he worked. Over the course of my career in Bollywood, I've acted with many well-known stars and been part of over a dozen commercials with A-list actors, so I've seen various work ethics. Many actors are great, they enjoy what they do, and some come from successful Bollywood families, so acting feels like a fun experience for them," the actor told ANI.

Omi Vaidya also spoke about how Aamir Khan constantly looks for ways to improve his performance. He added, "He takes his craft extremely seriously. People often call him a perfectionist, but it's more than that. He's constantly looking for ways to improve his performance, the scene, and even other actors' performances. While shooting '3 Idiots', he wasn't the director, but he was always engaged--during rehearsals, during takes, and even when not in front of the camera."

Mentioning how 3 Idiots changed his life, Omi Vaidya said, “The film wasn't just a career boost for me, but it also taught me so much about the power of humour and storytelling. The teamwork and the kind of energy we had on set were unparalleled. It was a dream come true for me to work with such talented actors. We all had a lot of fun, but the impact of the movie was something we never anticipated."

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, 3 Idiots also featured Sharman Joshi, R Madhavan and Kareena Kapoor in key roles.

Meanwhile, Omi Vaidya's upcoming film American Warrior is expected to release in April 2025.