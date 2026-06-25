Why Prosecutors Have Dropped A Key Rape Charge Against Harvey Weinstein

New York prosecutors have decided not to move forward with another rape trial against former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, bringing an end to a legal case that has been argued in court multiple times over the past several years.

The decision was made after the case was heard in court several times, including one trial that led to a conviction that was later overturned and other trials that ended without a final verdict.

The charge was connected to allegations made by hairstylist and actor Jessica Mann, who accused Weinstein of raping her in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013. Prosecutors recently announced that they will no longer follow the case after speaking with Mann, who wasn't willing to go through another lengthy court process.

Even though the case will not move forward, prosecutors said they still believe Mann's claims and trust her as a witness.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg said, “To be clear, we believe Ms Mann's account and her credibility as a witness. This has been an extraordinarily taxing ordeal for her, and she has never wavered while testifying in front of two grand juries and three trial juries over the course of eight years. We thank her for her honesty and her tremendous bravery.”

“Harvey is relieved. This is what should have happened had the prosecution showed the full extent of emails, texts and private messages to the grand jury initially. We will be preparing our sentencing materials shortly. As with the original trial, we believe Judge Burke got the sentencing wrong too, and we expect to challenge the prosecution's recommendations. Harvey has been a model prisoner for nearly 7 years. He's paid his debt,” Juda Engelmayer, a spokesperson for Weinstein, added.

Now that the case involving Jessica Mann has been dropped, prosecutors are asking the court to move ahead with sentencing Harvey Weinstein in a separate case involving former Project Runway production assistant Miriam Haley. According to prosecutors, they are recommending a 20 year prison sentence because of the serious harm they believe Haley suffered as a result of Weinstein's actions.

Harvey Weinstein was first sentenced to 23 years in prison in 2020 after being convicted in cases involving Miriam Haley and Jessica Mann. He has remained behind bars since that time.

Other than the New York case, Weinstein is also serving a separate 16 year prison sentence linked to a rape conviction in Los Angeles.