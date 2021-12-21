Harry Potter Reunion: Twitter Can't Keep Calm After Seeing Emma Watson And Tom Felton Together

Tom Felton and Emma Watson in a still from the video. (courtesy: ro_sely)

Harry Potter: Return To Hogwarts - The Reunion is set to air on January 2022 and fans can't keep calm (more on that later). Potterheads cant seem to get enough of the reunion trailer. One moment, in particular, seems to have caught the attention of fans. The one where Emma Watson (who played Hermione Granger) and Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy) can be seen hugging. Several fans of the actors shared pictures and clippings of the moment. "Ummmm guys my Dramione Feltson heart. I'm ugly crying right now," read a tweet.

See the tweet here:

"Let me cry in peace. They're so cute," read another tweet.

"We really waited 20 years for this moment.#dramioneforever," read another tweet.

Here are some more tweets:

Speaking of rumours of him and Emma Watson dating earlier this year, Tom Felton told E Online, "We are something, if that makes any sense. As far as we've been very close for a long time. And I adore her, I think she's fantastic. Hopefully, she returns the compliment. But as far as the romantic side of it, I think that's a Slytherin-Gryffindor thing rather than a Tom and Emma thing."

The Harry Potter Reunion will air on HBOMax in other countries, will premier exclusively on Prime Videos on January 1 in India, as per an announcement by the streamer on Tuesday, reports PTI. The film made stars of its principle characters Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe), Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint), Hermione Granger (Emma Watson) and Professor Severus Snape (Alan Rickman), who was already a popular name due to his works in the English theatre circuit and his role in the iconic Die Hard), among many others. The final part of the series released in July 2011.

Other than Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson, the reunion will also feature Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch, Chris Columbus. Phew!

The Harry Potter series of films, distributed by Warner Bros, were based on JK Rowling's famous novels.