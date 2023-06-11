Harman Baweja Is Out To Silence All 'Critic Roshans'. Watch ROFL Video

Still from a video shared by Netflix. (courtesy: netflix_in)

Harman Baweja is back and this time, it looks like he is here to stay. The actor who made his debut in 2008 with the Priyanka Chopra film Love Story 2050 took a break from acting after a slew of unsuccessful films. It also did not help that the actor was often compared to superstar Hrithik Roshan owing to their striking resemblance. Now, the actor has made a comeback with a pivotal role in Hansal Mehta's Scoop and is earning praise from all quarters. The actor has now shared a video in which he is addressing his critics, albeit in a fun manner. In the video, Harman Baweja is seen sitting at his office desk. He says, “Oh God! Please! Let me silence my Hrithiks. I mean critics.” Referring to his debut film which was a futuristic sci-fi flick, he jokes, “I thought I knew what the future would be but I was wrong. But I was not the only one.”

The actor then even whips out film reviews that criticised his acting during the early days. “Even they were wrong. I am Baweja not be-waja,” he says, pointing to a headline. He also shows another article with the headline – “The future doesn't look Roshan for him.”

Pointing to it, Harman Baweja says, “You know what I call my haters, Critic Roshans. I'm looking to start my second innings in acting. No, no, no, no. I am not talking about Victory's sequel. I am talking about Scoop.Scoop on Netflix! Woohoo Woohoo!” For context, the actor has been vocal about how the comparison with Hrithik Roshan became a huge impediment to his career.

The video shared by Netflix India comes with the caption, “Har-man mein Harman rehta hai because he lives in our hearts rent-free.”

Harman Baweja plays the role of JCP Harshavardhan Shroff in Scoop. About the web series and Harman's performance, NDTV's Saibal Chatterjee said, “Among the supporting cast, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Tanmay Dhanania, Deven Bhojani, and Harman Baweja all cash in on the even-toned quality of the narrative and deliver performances that enhance the overall impact of the series.”

Scoop is a fictional portrayal of the murder of Jyotirmoy Dey, an esteemed investigative journalist in Mumbai, and the subsequent trial of Jigna Vora, who stood accused of having alleged connections with organised crime and inciting the murder. Scoop directed by Hansal Mehta is headlined by Karishma Tanna and also stars Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Prosenjit Chatterjee in important roles.