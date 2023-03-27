The Essential Ram Charan Watch List: 5 Films Beyond RRR

A still from the video. (courtesy: Mythri Movie Makers)

Superstar Ram Charan is one of the most celebrated actors of his generation and rightfully so. The actor's film RRR managed to win an Oscar in the Best Original Song category earlier this month for the dance number Naatu Naatu. However, even before this magnum opus that features him alongside Jr NTR, Ram Charan had proved his versatility time and again with his outstanding performances. From action to romance, the actor has done it all. Now, on the occasion of his birthday (March 27), let us take a look at Ram Charan's best films beyond RRR that one should watch to appreciate his craft.

Magadheera

Before RRR, SS Rajamouli and Ram Charan worked together on the historical romance Magadheera. The film is set in the 17th century, and Ram Charan plays the dual role of Kala Bhairava and Harsha, a man who is reborn to avenge his lover's death. Magadheera was a massive box office hit, won several awards, and is considered one of the best works of Ram Charan's career.

Rangasthalam

Directed by Sukumar, Rangasthalam is a period drama set in the 1980s. Ram Charan plays the role of Chitti Babu, a hearing-impaired man who fights against the local landlord to protect his village. The film was a critical and commercial success, and Ram Charan's performance received high praise from both critics and audiences alike.

Orange

Orange is a romantic comedy-drama film released in 2010, directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar. Despite receiving mixed reviews upon its release, Orange has gained a cult following over the years and is considered a classic in Telugu cinema. The film's unique storyline, excellent performances, and catchy music make it a must-watch.

Yevadu

Directed by Vamsi Paidipally, Yevadu is a revenge thriller in which Ram Charan plays the role of Satya, a man who seeks revenge against those who wronged him and his family. The film was a commercial success and received praise for its performances, action sequences, and storyline.

Chirutha

Chirutha was Ram Charan's debut film, and he played the role of Charan, a young man who gets involved with the underworld to rescue his love interest. The film was a commercial success and was praised for its stylish action sequences and music.

Tell us your pick from the list.